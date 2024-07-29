Commissioner of Police gives support to Kares One Guyana T10

Kaieteur Sports – Commissioner of Police (ag) Clifton Hicken has committed to participating yet again in the second season of the Kares One Guyana T10 Tapeball Blast and ensuring the venues are safe spaces for families.

The second installment of the pulsating tournament bowls off on August 3 at the Police Sports Club, Lusignan Community Centre Ground, and Queen’s College Ground, where the best 32 Tapeball teams in Guyana will be on show in a straight knock-out contest.

In 2023, the Commission held the gloves behind the stumps during the Cricket for Charity Match, which President Dr. Irfaan Ali led at the National Stadium.

That match returns on August 25, along with the finals of the main draw at the Stadium.

In a Sunday press release, the organisers expressed immense gratitude for the support of the Commissioner and, by extension, the Guyana Police Force.

“Based on feedback, we had no security issues on the field or play. We certainly aim to replicate such again, and the support of the Guyana Police Force and private security firms is critical in that endeavor. There is no entrance fee attached to these venues, so we always encourage people to come out with their families and enjoy the festivities of this community sport,” FL Sport expressed.

Other match days will be the Round of 16 on August 4 at the Police Sports Club and Lusignan, while the quarter-finals return to the Enmore Community Centre Ground on August 11.

Matches on August 3: MS-13 All-Stars v Team Corruption – QC Pitch 1 at 09:30h; Upsetters v GPL Inc – QC Pitch three at 09:30h; Montra Jaguars v Falcons XI – PSC at 09:30h; Street Ballerz v Village Rams – Lusignan at 09:30h; EC Express v Mahdia – Lusignan at 11:30h; Soesdyke XI v Airport XI – QC pitch one at 11:30h; Renegades Cricket Club v Tarmac Titans – PSC at 11:30h; Eccles All-Stars v Eastsyde – QC pitch three at 11:30h; Titans All-Stars v Stripling Warriors – PSC at 13:30h; PREMIER Insurance v Min. Housing – QC pitch one at 13:30h; Moruca Super Giants v Lil Rams – QC pitch three at 13:30h; The Guards v Mahaica Super Strikers – 13:30h at Lusignan; Green Scorpions v Avinash All-Stars – QC pitch one at 15:30h; Brooklyn Youth Strikers v Cotton Tree Die Hard – PSC at 15:30h; Diamond Gunners v TG Titans – Lusignan at 15:30h; The United Crew v Bartica Bulls – QC pitch three at 15:30h.

The competition promises to be fierce, and a larger prize pool will entice the 32 participating teams. The champions will receive G$1.5 million, while the runners-up will receive G$500,000.

Players will vie for the titles of Most Runs, Most Wickets, and Player of the Final. Each winner will receive a Smart TV and a $75,000 cash prize, all compliments of Regal Stationery.

Assuria Insurance is not holding back either, offering a motorbike and $85,000 to the Most Valuable Player.

The Kares One Guyana T10 Blast enjoys the support of Kares Engineering, Banks DIH Limited, Star Rentals, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, Montra Restaurant and Lounge, SuperBet, Demerara Mutual, ETS, Metro Office and Computer Supplies, Jacobs’ Jewellery, First Change Builders Inc, KFC Guyana, Building Expo 2024, Giftland OfficeMax, Sankar’s Auto Works, ENet, Avinash Contracting and Scrap Metal Inc., Trophy Stall, ANSA McAL Distribution, Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, RS53 RestoBar and Lounge, General Marine, Samaroo Investments, and Coel’s Boutique.