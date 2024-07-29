Latest update July 29th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Bajans hand Guyana first loss by 9 wickets

Jul 29, 2024 Sports

Mavendra Dindyal

Mavendra Dindyal

2024 CWI Men’s Rising Stars U19 50-Over Championship…

Kaieteur Sports – Barbados broke the undefeated streak of Guyana yesterday, handing the table leaders a 9 wicket loss after a brilliant all-round performance at Arnos Vale Playing Field.

In a low-scoring affair, batting first, Guyana were shot down for a tournament low 58 all out in 33.4 overs, thanks to sublime bowling from the Bajan trio of Kyron King (3-7), Zishan Motara (3-16) and Nathan Sealey (3-6)).

Opener, Rampertab Ramnauth, top scored with 15 with Mavendra Dindyal 11 being the only other double figure score for Guyana.

Barbados made light work of the chase, romping to 61-1 in just 7.5 overs. After losing opener Kyle Jordan (8) to lone Guyanese wicket-taker Johnathan Van Lange (1-26), Zion Brathwaite (28*) and Joshua Morris (23*) beat off the remaining runs with relative ease.

Guyana will look to rebound on Tuesday versus Windward Islands.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | July. 22nd, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Them ah hide we Oil Figures

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

England sweep series 3-0 after Wood finishes off West Indies resistance

England sweep series 3-0 after Wood finishes off West Indies...

Jul 29, 2024

(ESPN Cricinfo) – Mark Wood’s breathtaking post-lunch spell netted him a five-wicket haul and put England on the brink of another comprehensive victory over West Indies, which they sealed...
Read More
Bajans hand Guyana first loss by 9 wickets

Bajans hand Guyana first loss by 9 wickets

Jul 29, 2024

Guyana finishes second at OECS Boxing Championships in St. Lucia

Guyana finishes second at OECS Boxing...

Jul 29, 2024

Commissioner of Police gives support to Kares One Guyana T10

Commissioner of Police gives support to Kares One...

Jul 29, 2024

Giftland Officemax pledges $100,000 to support 592TIP Ball Competition

Giftland Officemax pledges $100,000 to support...

Jul 29, 2024

Noel sets new 400m Freestyle National Record in Paris

Noel sets new 400m Freestyle National Record in...

Jul 28, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]