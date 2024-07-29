Bajans hand Guyana first loss by 9 wickets

Latest update July 29th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jul 29, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Barbados broke the undefeated streak of Guyana yesterday, handing the table leaders a 9 wicket loss after a brilliant all-round performance at Arnos Vale Playing Field.
In a low-scoring affair, batting first, Guyana were shot down for a tournament low 58 all out in 33.4 overs, thanks to sublime bowling from the Bajan trio of Kyron King (3-7), Zishan Motara (3-16) and Nathan Sealey (3-6)).
Opener, Rampertab Ramnauth, top scored with 15 with Mavendra Dindyal 11 being the only other double figure score for Guyana.
Barbados made light work of the chase, romping to 61-1 in just 7.5 overs. After losing opener Kyle Jordan (8) to lone Guyanese wicket-taker Johnathan Van Lange (1-26), Zion Brathwaite (28*) and Joshua Morris (23*) beat off the remaining runs with relative ease.
Guyana will look to rebound on Tuesday versus Windward Islands.
Them ah hide we Oil Figures
Jul 29, 2024(ESPN Cricinfo) – Mark Wood’s breathtaking post-lunch spell netted him a five-wicket haul and put England on the brink of another comprehensive victory over West Indies, which they sealed...
Jul 29, 2024
Jul 29, 2024
Jul 29, 2024
Jul 29, 2024
Jul 28, 2024
Kaieteur News – Guyana is a nation rich in natural resources, from its bountiful land and mineral resources to its... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Everyone’s heart should cry out for the people of Union Island, Carriacou,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]