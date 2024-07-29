Bajans hand Guyana first loss by 9 wickets

2024 CWI Men’s Rising Stars U19 50-Over Championship…

Kaieteur Sports – Barbados broke the undefeated streak of Guyana yesterday, handing the table leaders a 9 wicket loss after a brilliant all-round performance at Arnos Vale Playing Field.

In a low-scoring affair, batting first, Guyana were shot down for a tournament low 58 all out in 33.4 overs, thanks to sublime bowling from the Bajan trio of Kyron King (3-7), Zishan Motara (3-16) and Nathan Sealey (3-6)).

Opener, Rampertab Ramnauth, top scored with 15 with Mavendra Dindyal 11 being the only other double figure score for Guyana.

Barbados made light work of the chase, romping to 61-1 in just 7.5 overs. After losing opener Kyle Jordan (8) to lone Guyanese wicket-taker Johnathan Van Lange (1-26), Zion Brathwaite (28*) and Joshua Morris (23*) beat off the remaining runs with relative ease.

Guyana will look to rebound on Tuesday versus Windward Islands.