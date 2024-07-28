Latest update July 28th, 2024 12:59 AM

YBG High School All-Star Basketball Weekend kicks off today

Scenes from the recently concluded Inter-Secondary School's NSBF 2024.

Kaieteur Sports – The much-anticipated Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) High School All-Star Weekend kicks today at the National Gymnasium. Fans are in for a treat with thrilling matchups in the Girls Under-18, Boys Under-14, and Boys Under-18 categories.

Building on the success of the National School Basketball Festival 2024, this event showcases the top-performing athletes from the recent festival.

In the Girls U18 division, standout players such as Junelly Paddy, Akeela Campbell, Kenesha Fraser, Brianna Benjamin, and Ronaya Grant are set to take the court.

The Boys U14 division will feature stars like Jaren Boucher, Kemol Pickering, Kyle Reid, Shaquan Messiah, Terron Mohabir, Ramario Wolfe, and Darren Dublin. Meanwhile, the Boys U18 division boasts talents such as I-Grade Oudkerk, Tyrese Bancroft, Brandon Mc Koy, and Carmelo Man Son Hing, among others.

Organizers Chris Bowman and his team have planned an exciting halftime show to add flair to the competition and provide entertainment for the crowd. There will also be gate prizes and appreciation giveaways, making admission an easy choice for attendees.

The event aims to raise funds for the YBG Student Athletes Scholarship, encouraging everyone to come out and support these future basketball stars.

This All-Star event has been expertly coordinated by YBG and made possible through the generous support of Edward B. Bharry Limited under the Chico Brand, KFC Guyana, and G-Boats.

