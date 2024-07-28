YBG High School All-Star Basketball Weekend kicks off today

Latest update July 28th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jul 28, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The much-anticipated Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) High School All-Star Weekend kicks today at the National Gymnasium. Fans are in for a treat with thrilling matchups in the Girls Under-18, Boys Under-14, and Boys Under-18 categories.
Building on the success of the National School Basketball Festival 2024, this event showcases the top-performing athletes from the recent festival.
In the Girls U18 division, standout players such as Junelly Paddy, Akeela Campbell, Kenesha Fraser, Brianna Benjamin, and Ronaya Grant are set to take the court.
The Boys U14 division will feature stars like Jaren Boucher, Kemol Pickering, Kyle Reid, Shaquan Messiah, Terron Mohabir, Ramario Wolfe, and Darren Dublin. Meanwhile, the Boys U18 division boasts talents such as I-Grade Oudkerk, Tyrese Bancroft, Brandon Mc Koy, and Carmelo Man Son Hing, among others.
Organizers Chris Bowman and his team have planned an exciting halftime show to add flair to the competition and provide entertainment for the crowd. There will also be gate prizes and appreciation giveaways, making admission an easy choice for attendees.
The event aims to raise funds for the YBG Student Athletes Scholarship, encouraging everyone to come out and support these future basketball stars.
This All-Star event has been expertly coordinated by YBG and made possible through the generous support of Edward B. Bharry Limited under the Chico Brand, KFC Guyana, and G-Boats.
Them ah hide we Oil Figures
Jul 28, 2024– Edghill misses out in Prelims By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – Table Tennis ace Chelsea Edghill and swimmer Raekwon Noel exited their respective competitions at the Paris Olympics...
Jul 28, 2024
Jul 28, 2024
Jul 28, 2024
Jul 28, 2024
Jul 28, 2024
Kaieteur News – Guyana’s economic development has historically relied on the extraction of its abundant natural... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Everyone’s heart should cry out for the people of Union Island, Carriacou,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]