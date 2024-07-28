We salute Guyana’s Olympic Games trailblazers

Kaieteur Sports – The 2024 Olympic Games opened on Friday in Paris France and Kaieteur Sports would like to salute the first ever athletes that represented the land of many waters at these prestigious games back in the year 1948 in London, England.

That illustrious group were cyclist Laddie Lewis, weightlifter Alphonso Correira and Charles ‘Bush’ Thompson, sprinter.

The photo attached, from the then Guyana Graphic newspaper, shows the trio that attended those games. From left: Charles ‘Bush’ Thompson, Laddie Lewis and Alphonso Correira.

(Thanks to Sports Historian Charwayne Walker for providing this information.)