Sand Creek Secondary School to undergo $69M in upgrades

Jul 28, 2024 News

The Sand Creek Secondary School in Region Nine.

Kaieteur News – The Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region Nine is currently seeking a contractor to execute upgrades at the Sand Creek Secondary School located in the South Central Rupununi.

This is according to an invitation for bids issued by the RDC recently which stated that works are estimated to cost $69,901,013.

The project will form part of the $5.8 billion budgetary allocation the region received from this year’s budget.

At a press conference earlier this year, Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand said that the tender process for the rehabilitation of schools across the country is ongoing. She said every effort is being made by the government to ensure the nation’s children are in a comfortable environment.

“In addition to building new schools what we are doing currently is repairing schools. The President has made it clear that he does not want any school to be without functioning washrooms and plumbing, electricity, a good roof where there is no leaking and [repairing] the dilapidated looking buildings. So across the country right now, the Ministry of Education is attempting to go out and receive bids for the repairs of all schools, nursery, primary and secondary,” Minister Manickchand had told reporters.

In addition to the Sand Creek School project, the RDC is seeking bids for the construction of 21 apartment living quarters at various hospitals in the Region. It was detailed that seven apartments will be constructed at the Aishalton District Hospital. That project is estimated to cost $45 million.

Seven more are planned for Lethem and are estimated to cost $40 million, while another seven are to be built for the district hospital at Annai at an estimated cost of $53 million.

The bids are set to be open on July 30, 2024 at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office.

