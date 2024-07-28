Police shoot wanted man in Albouystown

Kaieteur News – Police on Friday night shot a man wanted for questioning in relation to a murder, in Albouystown, Georgetown.

The wanted man, 36-year-old Quacy Jamal Craig, was shot in his buttocks around 22:45hrs after he engaged police in a high-speed chase. Craig has been on the run for almost a year now.

Reports are that police ranks on motorcycles caught up with him in the vicinity of the Pegasus Hotel on Seawall Road, Kingston, Georgetown. He was at the time driving a black Toyota Allion car. His wife was with him at the time when ranks stopped the car and told them that he was wanted for questioning in relation to the murder of Dexter Hersham on August 11, 2023.

After cautioning him, police searched the car and then instructed him to drive his vehicle to the Ruimveldt Police Station. A rank went with and his wife in the car while two others followed behind on motorcycles.

On arrival in front of the Ruimveldt Police Station, Craig made a sudden left turn and drove off at a fast rate into Yarrow Dam, causing the motorcycle ranks to give chase.

“Craig drove to a point where the vehicle could not go further, stopped the car, exited the vehicle and began to run in an eastern direction,” police stated before adding that he jumped several fences to escape.

Police warned him but he did not stop and jumped into a trench to elude them but one of the ranks shot him to the buttocks.

The wounded man was unable to escape and was held by police. He was taken to the hospital where he was admitted under police guard.

Craig is wanted for questioning in relation to the shooting death of Dexter Hersham in 2023. Hersham was killed while another was injured while they were spectators of a property dispute among a group of men in a pick-up and a soldier at West Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

Investigators said that the soldier, Private Ezekiel Subhan, told them that he was at home with his common-law wife when he heard someone knocking at his door and calling out for “inside”. He looked outside from his front door and was reportedly confronted by a man telling to him evict the property.

“The man claimed that he bought the house from his (Subhan’s) great-uncle. However, Subhan told the man that he was not going anywhere and that he should get the police involved since he did not come with a document of ownership for the property,” police said.

His response led to an argument and six other men reportedly exited a black pick-up vehicle, GLL 7950, parked on the street close to Subhan’s house and entered the yard.

The soldier claimed that the men were aggressive and rushed at him.

By this time, a crowd had gathered to witness the commotion and among them were Hersham and Corwyne Abraham, a 38-year-old taxi driver from Charlestown.

While they watched on, a fight ensued between the soldier and the men. One of the men reportedly pulled out a handgun and fired off three rounds.

Horsham and Abraham were hit and the men retreated to their pick-up and drove off.

The victims were taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where Dexter Hersham was pronounced dead. He had reportedly sustained a gunshot wound to the back. Abraham was hospitalized too but later discharged following treatment.

The suspects were reportedly followed by an eyewitness in her vehicle after they drove off and she managed to record the licence plate number.

That information was passed on to police and they found the car abandoned in a yard at Aubrey Barker Road and National Avenue, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown.