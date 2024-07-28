Noel sets new 400m Freestyle National Record in Paris

– Edghill misses out in Prelims

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports – Table Tennis ace Chelsea Edghill and swimmer Raekwon Noel exited their respective competitions at the Paris Olympics yesterday, despite putting in fine performances.

Edghill lost her Preliminary Round Women’s single match 1-4 against Cameroon’s Sarah Hanffou, while Noel, though finishing second in Heat One of the men’s 400m Freestyle with a time of 4:02.29, did not advance to the next round of competition.

Edghill got off to a shaky start in her match as she fell 6-11 in the first game.

However, she bounced back to win the second game 11-9. But Hanffou then regained control, winning the next three games 11-9, 11-3, and 11-8.

Hanffou, competing in her third Olympic Games, first represented Cameroon at the London Games in 2012 and again at the Tokyo Olympics.

She advanced to the Round-of-64, where she is set to face World No. 13 Cheng I-Ching.

This was Edghill’s second Olympic appearance, having previously competed at the Tokyo Olympics, where she made history as the first female player from the English-speaking Caribbean to participate in the Games since Table Tennis was introduced in 1988 at the Seoul Olympics.

In Paris, she was the only player from the English-speaking Caribbean.

Meanwhile, despite missing out on a place in the next round of the Men’s 400m freestyle, Noel managed to reset the country’s national record in the event.

His time of 4:02.29 surpassed his previous record of 4:03.57 set at the CARIFTA Swimming Championships in Curacao last year. Noel holds five national records in swimming.

Next up for Guyana in the pool is Aleka Persaud, who will compete in the women’s 100m freestyle at 6:39 AM on July 30.

Persaud became the country’s youngest-ever Olympian when she competed at the Tokyo Games, and is also Guyana’s national record holder in the women’s 100m freestyle, with a time of 1:00.67, achieved at last year’s World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.