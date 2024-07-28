Latest update July 28th, 2024 12:59 AM

GNBS win Public Service domino competition

Jul 28, 2024

GOAPC Secretary Ms Lorraine Tracey hands over the winning trophy and cash incentive to the GNBS captain Rondell Henry as team members look on.

Kaieteur Sports – GNBS won the Sports Ambassador trophy in the Public Service domino competition, which was played at the GPSU Hall on Friday evening.

In the final GNBS won with 34 games, from GWI with 43 games and GGMC with 34. GNBS claimed the Sports Ambassador trophy along with a cash incentive, while the second and third place teams all received cash incentives.

GOAPC Secretary, Ms Lorraine Tracey, handed over the winning trophy and cash incentive to the GNBS captain Rondell Henry at the conclusion of the competition.

The competition was organised by the GOAPC and coordinated by James ‘Uprising’ Lewis who said that the next competition is already set for the last Friday in September, 2024, at the same venue.

