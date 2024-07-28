GNBS win Public Service domino competition

Latest update July 28th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jul 28, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – GNBS won the Sports Ambassador trophy in the Public Service domino competition, which was played at the GPSU Hall on Friday evening.
In the final GNBS won with 34 games, from GWI with 43 games and GGMC with 34. GNBS claimed the Sports Ambassador trophy along with a cash incentive, while the second and third place teams all received cash incentives.
GOAPC Secretary, Ms Lorraine Tracey, handed over the winning trophy and cash incentive to the GNBS captain Rondell Henry at the conclusion of the competition.
The competition was organised by the GOAPC and coordinated by James ‘Uprising’ Lewis who said that the next competition is already set for the last Friday in September, 2024, at the same venue.
Them ah hide we Oil Figures
Jul 28, 2024– Edghill misses out in Prelims By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – Table Tennis ace Chelsea Edghill and swimmer Raekwon Noel exited their respective competitions at the Paris Olympics...
Jul 28, 2024
Jul 28, 2024
Jul 28, 2024
Jul 28, 2024
Jul 28, 2024
Kaieteur News – Guyana’s economic development has historically relied on the extraction of its abundant natural... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Everyone’s heart should cry out for the people of Union Island, Carriacou,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]