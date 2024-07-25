Latest update July 25th, 2024 12:59 AM

Family of Hillfoot man killed in hit-and-run accident seeking justice

Jul 25, 2024

– pleads for eyewitnesses to come forward

Kaieteur News – The family of Rajendra ‘Chris’ Jaichand, a 34-year-old man from Hillfoot, Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara who was killed in a hit-and-run accident last Saturday is pleading for eyewitnesses to come forward so that justice can be served for the death of their loved one.

The helmet Jaichand was wearing at the time of the incident



The deceased, Rajendra Jaichand, aka ‘Chris’



According to an alleged eyewitness account relayed by the family, Jaichand was proceeding west along the East Bank Public Road, in the vicinity of the Soesdyke/Linden Highway Junction when a vehicle, described only as a ‘dark grey cruiser’, attempted to overtake his motorcycle. The vehicle was met with oncoming traffic during this attempt, and swerved into Jaichand’s motorcycle, causing him to lose control and colliding with the guardrail around a koker and then flung off the motorcycle and into the door of the koker

He suffered injuries to his head due to it coming into contact with ‘long spikes’ on the koker apparatus.  The driver of the other vehicle, which is described only as a ‘dark gray cruiser’, pulled over for a moment, before fleeing the scene in the direction of Georgetown. Unfortunately, the family says that none of the eyewitnesses to the incident is willing to reveal their identities or communicate with law enforcement. “There were eyewitnesses, but nobody wants to step forward because we went to the spot and we spoke to some people but nobody wants to say anything,” said Kimi Kallicharren, the wife of the deceased.

Jaichand’s mangled motorcycle.



Efforts were made by this publication to contact the Madewini Traffic Outpost and the Timehri Police Station for comments on the status of an investigation however, those efforts were unsuccessful. Jaichand leaves to mourn his wife and their children, who he had supported through his employment as a carpenter. His relatives told Kaieteur News that they are hoping to receive any assistance possible with the matter. One of the relatives explained: “two things in one we come here for: seek any assistance for [Jaichand’s wife] and she three children them and also to see if anybody from the public that saw anything could come forward.”



