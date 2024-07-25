1,644 lots regularised in several squatting areas to date

Kaieteur News – One thousand six hundred and forty-four lots in 13 squatting areas in several regions have been regularised to date, benefitting hundreds of households between 2020 and 2023.

Some 228 lots were regularised in Charity in Region Two. In Region Three, 44 lots were regularised in Greenwich Park, 17 in De Kinderen, 48 in Tuschen Railway, 82 in Uitvlugt/Stewartville, 64 in Vergenogen Railway, 86 in Vergenogen South Acme, and 46 in Good Hope Railway.

Meanwhile, in Region Four, the government certified 321 lots in Bachelor’s Adventure [Bare Root], 44 in Block CH Chateau Margot, and 76 in Annandale Railway.

In Region Ten, 155 lots were made legal in Block E Christianburg and Blueberry, Hill Wismar, and 433 lots in Conception, Fitz Hope-Parcel Three to Parcel 435 Amelia’s Ward Phase Four. Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal underscored that the regularisation of squatting areas is an ongoing process undertaken by the government since August 2020.

“We are in various regions. We have some areas that we have recorded in terms of the squatting…We have an ongoing exercise for the removal of persons on the river dam along the Demerara River,” the housing and water minister explained. He made the remarks during a recent episode of ‘Guyana Dialogue.’ As squatting persists, Minister Croal maintained that no new squatting areas will be recognised.

“But there have been some small pockets that we have noticed popped up that we had to address…We have been monitoring the areas where we have squatting that we can minimise,” he added. He made mention of the seven displaced families, due to an incident, from Sarah Johanna, on the East Bank of Demerara, who were relocated.

Additionally, the government is working tirelessly to secure permanent housing for the families. Furthermore, an engagement was hosted last Monday with the residents of Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo, in Region Three, since these persons have to be relocated.

This, he said, will ensure they are provided with a sustainable living environment, aimed at enhancing their standard of living. For this year alone, eight squatting areas have been earmarked for regularisation in Regions Three and Four, benefitting 479 households. These areas include 16 lots in Philadelphia Railway, 18 lots in Barnwell Railway, 34 lots in De Willem, and 71 lots in Vergenoegen/Tuschen in Region Three. Meanwhile, 51 lots will be regularised in De Endragt Railway, 52 Lots in Vigilance/Bladen Hall/Strathspey Railway, 15 lots in Beterverwagting Railway, and 222 lots in Mocha/Arcadia in Region Four. (DPI)