WPA warns against snap elections without clean voters’ list, biometrics

Jul 24, 2024 News

– says opposition parties must be prepared to hit the streets

Kaieteur News – The Working People’s Alliance has warned against any snap elections by the ruling PPP/C saying such a move without implementing biometrics, constitutional reform, a clean voters’ list, and considerations for power sharing poses an existential threat to democracy and political advancement of working people in Guyana. As such, the party said there is need for greater vigilance and broad opposition unity in the short-term to challenge the PPP regime, on the streets if necessary.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the WPA said that there are strong indicators the PPP is planning to call early elections, noting that there are several evidential factors currently influencing the political landscape which in its analysis indicate the PPP could call elections as early as November 2024 or January 2025 “jeopardising Guyanese working class unity and democracy.”

“The first arises from the growing set of incidents indicating that the US federal government has intensified its pressure on the PPP administration due to increasing corruption levels involving known PPP supporters, members, and government functionaries. This external pressure can be a potential “push” factor contributing to the possibility of early elections.” Secondly, the WPA said the government has unusually issued invitations to the European Union, the Carter Center, and other entities to monitor elections that are not constitutionally due for more than a year in November or December 2025. This move suggests a strategic preparation for an early election, the WPA noted. Thirdly, “we believe the regime is evaluating the belief that the opposition is currently disorganised and incapable of mounting strong and effective challenges to the PPP’s governance. This further supports the likelihood of early elections. The perceived weakness in the opposition is seen as an opportunity for the government to consolidate its power without significant resistance.”

According to the WPA, an early, snap election would allow the government to delay the introduction and use of biometrics and the amendment to the constitution for a new voters’ list. These measures are crucial for ensuring a level playing field and credible election results. “The PPP is unlikely to concede to these changes easily but may use the timing of the elections to avoid their implementation.” Additionally, the WPA said the Information Technology (IT) Manager who removed the server from the computer used in the vote tabulation process at the 2020 elections and kept it in his possession for several hours raising questions about electoral fraud partial to the PPP, is today, the functioning Deputy Chief Elections Officer (DCEO). “This development raises tremendous concerns about the integrity of the election process and the potential for tampering with election data favourable to the PPP in an early election.”

The WPA said that it notes that within the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), decisions are made on a 4-3 basis, with the Chair and three PPP Commissioners on one side and the three other Commissioners on the other. The split highlights the contentious nature of election oversight and the potential for partisan decision-making. “The combination of these factors points to a strategic move by the PPP government to call for early elections, leveraging the current political climate to its advantage. The WPA believes this presents short- and long-term dangers for democracy, Constitutional Reform and power sharing. By calling early elections, the PPP may bypass crucial constitutional reforms needed to ensure a fair and transparent electoral process. Delaying or avoiding the reforms can entrench systemic electoral intransigence, making it harder to achieve meaningful changes that protect democratic principles and working peoples interests in the long run.” The party warns that a government that consolidates power without significant opposition can undermine democratic checks and balances, leading to an erosion of democratic norms and the marginalization of alternative political voices. “The WPA emphasises the need for vigilance and broad opposition unity in the short term to challenge the PPP regime, on the streets if necessary.

Similar Articles

