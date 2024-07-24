West Indies U-19 Women bowlers shine to level USA T20 Series at 1-1 in T&T

SportsMax – Hosts West Indies produced a dominant display of bowling to tie their five-match Women’s T20 Series against the USA 1-1 on Monday at the Sir Frank Worrell Memorial Ground in St Augustine, Trinidad & Tobago.

The USA won the opening fixture on Saturday by 37 runs. Batting first, the Americans made 106-8.

Ritu Singh made 29, and captain Anika Kolan 22, but the visitors were helped mightily by their hosts with 25 extras.

Selena Ross took a tidy 3-12 to lead the bowling attack with her left-arm medium pace while right-arm medium pacer Jahzara Claxton took 3-20.

In the West Indian response, only Samara Ramnath (28) and Brianna Harrichan (20) got to double figures, as the home team was held to 69-9.

On Monday, the USA chose to bat first once more. It was a completely different story from the first game as this time they were bundled out for just 65 in 18.1 overs.

Only Kolan (10) and Sasha Vallabhaneni (22) got notable scores.

Ross was back among the wickets, taking 2-8 from her three overs, including a maiden. Kenika Cassar (2-17) and Trisha Hardat (2-18) also bowled well.

West Indies made quick work of their reply, reaching 69-2 in just 13.1 overs.

The Bajan duo of NaiJanni Cumberbatch and Asabi Callender led the charge with 27* and 20, respectively.

The third match of the series is today, Wednesday at the same venue.