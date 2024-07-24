Jetty Gunners disqualified from Guinness Championship for fielding Ineligible Player

Latest update July 24th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jul 24, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Jetty Gunners have been officially disqualified from the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ West/East Bank Demerara Championship after an investigation revealed they fielded an ineligible player during their semifinal against Showstoppers.
The investigation, prompted by an official verbal and written protest from Showstoppers, followed the match, which ended 2-1 in favor of Jetty Gunners via penalty kicks. It was discovered that Jetty Gunners had fielded Andrew Murray Jr., an ineligible player, despite prior warnings from the coordinators. The player was present in uniform on the team bench.
According to tournament rules, “fielding an ineligible player, including on the team bench, results in automatic disqualification of the guilty team regardless of the match outcome.”
Tournament coordinator Travis Bess stated, “This year’s Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ West/East Bank edition finals will be contested between defending champions Ballerz Empire and Showstoppers. Showstoppers protested against Jetty Gunners on the grounds of having an ineligible player in uniform on the bench during their semifinal match. The rules clearly state that fielding any ineligible player, including on the team bench, leads to automatic disqualification.”
Bess added, “Before the second semifinal match, coordinators informed both teams that Mr. Andrew Murray couldn’t participate. As a result, Showstoppers will advance to the final against Ballerz Empire, scheduled for Saturday at the Pouderoyen Tarmac.”
Additionally, Cayenne Massive and the winner of the Pouderoyen Brothers vs. Epic Touch Family match will compete in the third-place playoff.
BE THANKFUL AND GRATEFUL TO THE FOREIGN EXPLOITERS
Jul 24, 2024Kaieteur Sports – Local, regional and international jockeys are gearing up for the 16th running of the Guyana Cup on August 11 at the Rising Sun Turf Club, West Coast Berbice. This year’s...
Jul 24, 2024
Jul 24, 2024
Jul 24, 2024
Jul 24, 2024
Jul 24, 2024
Kaieteur News – A gruesome accident on the Corentyne Public Road has left an eighteen-year-old girl dead and her boyfriend,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Everyone’s heart should cry out for the people of Union Island, Carriacou,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]