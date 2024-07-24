Jetty Gunners disqualified from Guinness Championship for fielding Ineligible Player

Kaieteur Sports – Jetty Gunners have been officially disqualified from the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ West/East Bank Demerara Championship after an investigation revealed they fielded an ineligible player during their semifinal against Showstoppers.

The investigation, prompted by an official verbal and written protest from Showstoppers, followed the match, which ended 2-1 in favor of Jetty Gunners via penalty kicks. It was discovered that Jetty Gunners had fielded Andrew Murray Jr., an ineligible player, despite prior warnings from the coordinators. The player was present in uniform on the team bench.

According to tournament rules, “fielding an ineligible player, including on the team bench, results in automatic disqualification of the guilty team regardless of the match outcome.”

Tournament coordinator Travis Bess stated, “This year’s Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ West/East Bank edition finals will be contested between defending champions Ballerz Empire and Showstoppers. Showstoppers protested against Jetty Gunners on the grounds of having an ineligible player in uniform on the bench during their semifinal match. The rules clearly state that fielding any ineligible player, including on the team bench, leads to automatic disqualification.”

Bess added, “Before the second semifinal match, coordinators informed both teams that Mr. Andrew Murray couldn’t participate. As a result, Showstoppers will advance to the final against Ballerz Empire, scheduled for Saturday at the Pouderoyen Tarmac.”

Additionally, Cayenne Massive and the winner of the Pouderoyen Brothers vs. Epic Touch Family match will compete in the third-place playoff.