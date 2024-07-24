Giftland and Sankar’s Auto Works boost Kares One Guyana T10 Blast

Kaieteur Sports – The Kares One Guyana T10 Tapeball Blast, kicking off on August 3rd, has received a further boost with Giftland OfficeMax and Sankar’s Auto Works joining the list of sponsors.

Giftland OfficeMax is offering a 10% discount (excluding gym equipment and sale items) to any team member (player or official) who visits their store wearing or presenting their team jersey.

Additionally, fans can purchase exclusive tournament merchandise only at Giftland. This offer runs until the tournament concludes on August 25th.

Roy Beepat, Chairman of the Giftland Group, expressed his enthusiasm for the tournament’s “One Guyana” theme, stating, “I am in love with the One Guyana…full praise to the President. The One Guyana concept signifies unity, and that’s important. We are One Guyana, and I love the message.”

He further emphasized Giftland’s commitment to supporting activities that promote community development.

More so, Sankar’s Auto Works, established in 1993 and recent Valvoline Brand Ambassador Shimron Hetmyer’s sponsor, adds their name to the growing list of supporters, demonstrating their commitment to the popular sport of tapeball cricket in Guyana.

The competition promises to be fierce with the stakes rising for the 32 participating teams. This year’s edition boasts a bigger prize pool, with G$1.5 million awarded to the champions, G$500,000 to the runners-up, and G$250,000 consolation prizes for losing semifinalists.

Opening matches will be held on August 3 at the Police Sports Club, Queen’s College Ground, and Lusignan Sports Club.

The Round of 16 at Police Sports Club and Lusignan on August 4.

The quarterfinals will be played on August 11th at Enmore, culminating in the finals and a Cricket for Charity match at the National Stadium on August 25th.

A full list of participating teams includes: Airport XI, Avinash All-Stars, Bartica Bulls, Brooklyn Youth Strikers, Cotton Tree Die Hard, Diamond Gunners, Eastsyde, EC Express, Eccles All-Stars, Flacons XI, GPL Inc., Green Scorpions Cricket Club, Lil Rams, Mahaica Super Strikers, Mahdia (Movements Family), Ministry of Housing and Water – One Guyana, Montra Jaguars, Moruca Super Giants, MS-13 All-Stars, PREMIER Insurance, Renegades Cricket Club, Soesdyke XI, Street Ballerz, Stripling Warriors, Tarmac Titans, Team Corruption, TG Titans, The United Crew, The Guards, Titans All-Stars, Upsetters, and Village Rams.

The Kares One Guyana T10 Blast enjoys the support of Kares Engineering, Banks DIH Limited, Star Rentals, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, Montra Restaurant and Lounge, SuperBet, Demerara Mutual, ETS, Metro Office and Computer Supplies, Building Expo 2024, Premier Insurance, ENet, Avinash Contracting and Scrap Metal Inc., Trophy Stall, ANSA McAL Distribution, RS53 RestoBar and Lounge, Jacobs Jewellery, First Change Builders Inc., General Marine, Samaroo Investments, and Coel’s Boutique.