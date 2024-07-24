24 out of 28 contractors bid below engineer’s estimate of $705M to construct Chesney pump station

Kaieteur News – Twenty-four out of the 28 contractors, who have applied to construct the pump station for Chesney Village in Region Six, have submitted bids lower than the government engineer’s estimate of $705,657,350.

The project which is being undertaken by the Ministry of Agriculture through the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) was opened recently at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office. It was revealed that the 24 contractors bid between $509 million and $705.3million for the project, while the other four contractors bid between $766 million and $859 million.

Kaieteur News was previously informed by Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha that the pump station would be the first of its kind in the Chesney community. The minister stated that Albion which is neighbouring Chesney has a pump station operated by GuySuCo and would normally benefit Chesney. “This (Chesney pump station) would complement the system (Albion pump station) because the water drains from both ways,” he explained.

It was reported in the media that the pump station for Chesney is part of several projects the ministry is looking to get underway this year. In 2024, works are said to advance on pump stations at Charity, Cottage, Cozier, Jimbo Grove, and Letter Kenny, with additional investments planned for pump stations at Chesney, Farm, Grove South, and Little Diamond. All this will form part of the $10 billion which was approved for NDIA from the national budget earlier this year.

Kaieteur News understands that some 19 pump stations are under construction across the country and are expected to be operationalised by mid-2025.

