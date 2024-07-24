16 transformers for Gas-to-Energy, GPL enhancement projects in Guyana

Kaieteur News – Sixteen transformers that are important to the much-anticipated and discussed Gas-to-Energy project and the Guyana Power and Light Enhancement Project were delivered to Guyana via the BBC Echo Vessel that was moored at Muneshwers Shipping, John Fernandes Ltd. and Guyana Shore Base Inc. terminals.

Two of the transformers weighed 241 metric tons – representing the heaviest cargo ever to be managed in the country.

The gas-to-energy project aims to utilize the natural gas from the Liza oil field in the Stabroek Block, managed by ExxonMobil, to assist in satisfying the nation’s energy needs. An integrated natural gas liquids (NGL) extraction plant and a 300-megawatt combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) power plant are being constructed at Wales, West Bank Demerara to facilitate this. This project is being undertaken by an American partnership of companies, LINDSAYCA/CH4.

Guyana Shore Base Incorporated (GYSBI), which was involved in the offloading process for the cargo was integrally involved in managing the pipes for the pipeline that is set to bring the gas onshore from the offshore production site. The company has also been involved in much of the preparatory works for the project, engaging with both ExxonMobil and LINDSAYCA/CH4 in the process.

Seven of the sixteen transformers are set to be installed at the gas-to-energy project site in Wales, and those were transported to Guyana by Biddle Inc., after which they were offloaded by GYSBI and Sammy Multilift Services Guyana Inc. at GYSBI’s Houston facility. They are being stored at the GYSBI Industrial Estate at McDoom while awaiting transit to the project site.

Nine of the transformers, including the two 241 metric ton units, will be used for the creation of new sub-stations that will support the natural gas liquids plant in Wales.

These nine transformers were sourced from Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited, and transported to Guyana with the assistance of Boltcargo India. Cranes Guyana Inc., which is a subsidiary of Muneshwers Limited, and John Fernandes Limited (JFL), was awarded the contract for the management of the cargo by Blotcargo India.

Muneshwers Limited offloaded six of the transformers, as well as other miscellaneous cargo, while JFL handled the discharge of the remaining three, including the two 241 ton units.

The two massive units were then transported to JFL’s Inland Terminal by Daco Heavy Lift for storage. Paragon Transport and Lifting Services, Sammy Multilift Services Guyana Inc., and RSD Cargo Transit Inc. transported the other seven transformers, as well as 244 accessories.

The entire process of offloading, transporting, and storing the cargo took a whopping five days, and 3,300 hours of labour to pull off, as well as assistance from Guyana Power and Light, the Guyana Telephone Telegraph Company (GTT), and the Guyana Police Force.

It is worth noting that it took about 12 hours to transport just one of the 241-ton units from Water Street to the JFL storage facility on Mandela Avenue.

Ninety-six percent of the 260 staff members that conducted and managed the project were Guyanese.