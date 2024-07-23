Woman dies after speeding car crashes into crane

Latest update July 23rd, 2024 4:29 AM
Kaieteur News – An eighteen-year-old woman was killed in an accident on the Kiltearn Public Road in Corentyne early Monday morning when the driver of the car she was in lost control of the vehicle and slammed into a crane that was parked on the road.
Dead is Bibi Aleah Ali. According to police reports, the accident took place around 02:10hrs. The motorcar licensed under registration number PAF 6330 was driven by 24 year old Niraz Sukdeo, a medical technologist from Lancaster Village. Ali, Sukdeo’s wife was also a medical technologist.
Initial investigations revealed that the car was traveling northbound at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The car then collided with a crane parked on the parapet along the western side of the road. As a result the vehicle ended up in a canal on the eastern side. The impact of the collision resulted in Ali being ejected from the vehicle and landing in the canal. Both Sukdeo and his wife sustained injuries and were rushed to the Anamayah Memorial Hospital and Skeldon Public Hospital respectively. Bibi Aleah Ali was pronounced dead on arrival at the Skeldon Public Hospital, while Sukdeo was admitted to the Anamayah Memorial Hospital in critical condition, suffering from multiple injuries. Investigations into the tragic incident are ongoing.
