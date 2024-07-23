Latest update July 23rd, 2024 4:29 AM

Taxi driver on $55,000 bail for assaulting cop, disorderly behaviour

Jul 23, 2024

Jitendra Balijodah

Kaieteur News – A 35-year-old taxi driver was granted $55,000 bail on Friday, when he appeared at the Suddie Magistrates’ Court to answer to several charges including assaulting a peace officer, resisting a peace officer, disorderly behaviour and threatening language.

It is alleged that on June 26, 2024 Jitendra Balijodah, a resident of Onderneeming/ Sand Pit, Essequibo Coast, Region Two committed the offences.

Balijodah made his first court appearance before Magistrate Tamieka Clarke at the Suddie Magistrates’ Court where the charges were read to him. He pleaded not guilty.

He was placed on $35,000 bail for assaulting and resisting the peace officer and $10,000 each for the use of threatening language and disorderly behavior charges.

The court case has been adjourned to August 9, 2024 for disclosure and statements.

