Taxi driver on $55,000 bail for assaulting cop, disorderly behaviour

Latest update July 23rd, 2024 4:29 AM
Jul 23, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – A 35-year-old taxi driver was granted $55,000 bail on Friday, when he appeared at the Suddie Magistrates’ Court to answer to several charges including assaulting a peace officer, resisting a peace officer, disorderly behaviour and threatening language.
It is alleged that on June 26, 2024 Jitendra Balijodah, a resident of Onderneeming/ Sand Pit, Essequibo Coast, Region Two committed the offences.
Balijodah made his first court appearance before Magistrate Tamieka Clarke at the Suddie Magistrates’ Court where the charges were read to him. He pleaded not guilty.
He was placed on $35,000 bail for assaulting and resisting the peace officer and $10,000 each for the use of threatening language and disorderly behavior charges.
The court case has been adjourned to August 9, 2024 for disclosure and statements.
BE THANKFUL AND GRATEFUL TO THE FOREIGN EXPLOITERS
Jul 23, 2024– Topples Guyana Jaguar 4-3 on penalties Kaieteur Sports – The Star Rental sponsored Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Under-16 Youth Academy Cup, which kicked off on July 16 at the...
Jul 23, 2024
Jul 23, 2024
Jul 23, 2024
Jul 23, 2024
Jul 23, 2024
Kaieteur News – As Guyanese prepare to celebrate Emancipation, we are reminded of the hard-fought struggles for freedom... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Everyone’s heart should cry out for the people of Union Island, Carriacou,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]