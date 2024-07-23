Barbados crowned champions of CWI Rising Stars Men’s U-19 2-Day Championship

SportsMax – Barbados have been crowned champions of the 2024 CWI Rising Stars Men’s 2-Day Championship after a draw with defending champions Jamaica in the final at Arnos Vale Playing Field from Saturday-Sunday.

Barbados batted first on Saturday after being put in by the Jamaicans and made 200-9 declared off 62.4 overs in their first innings.

Raneico Smith led the way with 50 off 57 balls including seven fours and a six batting at number nine after the Jamaicans had Barbados reeling at 79-5 in the 26th over at one point.

Captain Nathan Sealy also provided some important runs with 29 against 3-61 off 19 overs from Tamarie Redwood and identical figures of 2-39 off 10 overs, each, from Jevone Wynter and Michael Clarke.

Jamaica, in their reply, reached 72-2 off 24 overs at stumps on day one, trailing by 128 runs with Steven Wedderburn and Matthew Morgan at the crease on 39* and 28*, respectively.

The first over of day two saw Wedderburn fall without adding to his overnight score and that signaled the beginning of the end for the Jamaicans.

The wickets of Morgan (33), Trevaun Williams (2) and captain Brian Barnes (16) followed soon after as they eventually reached 127-8 off 43 overs before declaring to try and force a result out of the game.

Off-spinner Saurav Worrell was the pick of the Barbadian bowlers with 3-24 from his 10 overs while Jatario Prescod also took three wickets.

Barbados then batted smartly in their second innings, eventually reaching 172-2 in 57 overs before proceedings drew to a close with them as champions.

Openers Kyle Jordan and Joshua Morris made 62 and 52, respectively.

Full Scores:

Barbados U-19s 200-9 declared off 62.4 overs (Raneico Smith 50, Nathan Sealy 29, Tamarie Redwood 3-61, Michael Clarke 2-39, Jevone Wynter 2-39) & 172-2 off 57 overs (Kyle Jordan 62, Joshua Morris 52, Joshua Dorne 29*, Zion Brathwaite 22*)

Jamaica U-19s 128-8 declared off 43 overs (Steven Wedderburn 39, Matthew Morgan 33, Saurav Worrell 3-24, Jatario Prescod 3-51, Raneico Smith 2-16)

Teams will now turn their attention to the CWI Rising Stars Men’s 50-Over Championships starting today, Tuesday.

Defending champions Jamaica will face Guyana at Arnos Vale. The Leeward Islands will face Trinidad & Tobago at Sion Hill while Barbados takes on the Windward Islands at Park Hill.