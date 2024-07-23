Latest update July 23rd, 2024 4:29 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Barbados crowned champions of CWI Rising Stars Men’s U-19 2-Day Championship

Jul 23, 2024 Sports

Barbados have been crowned champions of the 2024 CWI Rising Stars Men’s 2-Day Championship. (BCA Cricket)

Barbados have been crowned champions of the 2024 CWI Rising Stars Men’s 2-Day Championship. (BCA Cricket)

SportsMax – Barbados have been crowned champions of the 2024 CWI Rising Stars Men’s 2-Day Championship after a draw with defending champions Jamaica in the final at Arnos Vale Playing Field from Saturday-Sunday.

Barbados batted first on Saturday after being put in by the Jamaicans and made 200-9 declared off 62.4 overs in their first innings.

Raneico Smith led the way with 50 off 57 balls including seven fours and a six batting at number nine after the Jamaicans had Barbados reeling at 79-5 in the 26th over at one point.

Captain Nathan Sealy also provided some important runs with 29 against 3-61 off 19 overs from Tamarie Redwood and identical figures of 2-39 off 10 overs, each, from Jevone Wynter and Michael Clarke.

Jamaica, in their reply, reached 72-2 off 24 overs at stumps on day one, trailing by 128 runs with Steven Wedderburn and Matthew Morgan at the crease on 39* and 28*, respectively.

The first over of day two saw Wedderburn fall without adding to his overnight score and that signaled the beginning of the end for the Jamaicans.

The wickets of Morgan (33), Trevaun Williams (2) and captain Brian Barnes (16) followed soon after as they eventually reached 127-8 off 43 overs before declaring to try and force a result out of the game.

Off-spinner Saurav Worrell was the pick of the Barbadian bowlers with 3-24 from his 10 overs while Jatario Prescod also took three wickets.

Barbados then batted smartly in their second innings, eventually reaching 172-2 in 57 overs before proceedings drew to a close with them as champions.

Openers Kyle Jordan and Joshua Morris made 62 and 52, respectively.

Full Scores:

Barbados U-19s 200-9 declared off 62.4 overs (Raneico Smith 50, Nathan Sealy 29, Tamarie Redwood 3-61, Michael Clarke 2-39, Jevone Wynter 2-39) & 172-2 off 57 overs (Kyle Jordan 62, Joshua Morris 52, Joshua Dorne 29*, Zion Brathwaite 22*)

Jamaica U-19s 128-8 declared off 43 overs (Steven Wedderburn 39, Matthew Morgan 33, Saurav Worrell 3-24, Jatario Prescod 3-51, Raneico Smith 2-16)

Teams will now turn their attention to the CWI Rising Stars Men’s 50-Over Championships starting today, Tuesday.

Defending champions Jamaica will face Guyana at Arnos Vale. The Leeward Islands will face Trinidad & Tobago at Sion Hill while Barbados takes on the Windward Islands at Park Hill.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | July. 22nd, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

BE THANKFUL AND GRATEFUL TO THE FOREIGN EXPLOITERS

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Guyana Panther lift GFF Youth Academy Cup title

Guyana Panther lift GFF Youth Academy Cup title

Jul 23, 2024

– Topples Guyana Jaguar 4-3 on penalties Kaieteur Sports – The Star Rental sponsored Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Under-16 Youth Academy Cup, which kicked off on July 16 at the...
Read More
GDF FC ready to battle Grenades at CFU Club Shield

GDF FC ready to battle Grenades at CFU Club

Jul 23, 2024

Barbados crowned champions of CWI Rising Stars Men’s U-19 2-Day Championship

Barbados crowned champions of CWI Rising Stars...

Jul 23, 2024

World Chess Day sees over 50 Players participating at the GCF one-day event

World Chess Day sees over 50 Players...

Jul 23, 2024

Cambridge Jaguars win CPSCL Rapid 100 final against VP Boys

Cambridge Jaguars win CPSCL Rapid 100 final...

Jul 23, 2024

Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago clash end in draw 

Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago clash end in draw 

Jul 23, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • Freedom demands vigilance

    Kaieteur News – As Guyanese prepare to celebrate Emancipation, we are reminded of the hard-fought struggles for freedom... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]