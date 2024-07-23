70 killed, over 200 wounded as Israel launches fresh attacks on Khan Younis

Latest update July 23rd, 2024 4:29 AM
Jul 23, 2024 News
The attack by tanks, aircraft and artillery came just minutes after the Israeli military ordered the evacuation of areas in Khan Younis that the Palestinian Civil Defence says affects more than 400,000 people.
UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini has called for accountability after Israel’s military attacked a “clearly marked” UN convoy travelling to Gaza City in “coordination” with Israeli authorities.
At least 39,006 people have been killed and 89,818 injured in Israel’s war on Gaza. The death toll in Israel from Hamas-led attacks on October 7 is estimated at 1,139, with dozens of people still held captive in Gaza.
BE THANKFUL AND GRATEFUL TO THE FOREIGN EXPLOITERS
Jul 23, 2024– Topples Guyana Jaguar 4-3 on penalties Kaieteur Sports – The Star Rental sponsored Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Under-16 Youth Academy Cup, which kicked off on July 16 at the...
Jul 23, 2024
Jul 23, 2024
Jul 23, 2024
Jul 23, 2024
Jul 23, 2024
Kaieteur News – As Guyanese prepare to celebrate Emancipation, we are reminded of the hard-fought struggles for freedom... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Everyone’s heart should cry out for the people of Union Island, Carriacou,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]