70 killed, over 200 wounded as Israel launches fresh attacks on Khan Younis

Jul 23, 2024 News

Smoke rises during an Israeli strike on a residential building in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza on July 22, 2024 [Reuters TV via Reuters]

Kaieteur News – A new Israeli military assault on eastern Khan Younis in southern Gaza has killed at least 70 Palestinians and injured more than 200, according to health officials in Gaza.

The attack by tanks, aircraft and artillery came just minutes after the Israeli military ordered the evacuation of areas in Khan Younis that the Palestinian Civil Defence says affects more than 400,000 people.

UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini has called for accountability after Israel’s military attacked a “clearly marked” UN convoy travelling to Gaza City in “coordination” with Israeli authorities.

At least 39,006 people have been killed and 89,818 injured in Israel’s war on Gaza. The death toll in Israel from Hamas-led attacks on October 7 is estimated at 1,139, with dozens of people still held captive in Gaza.

