$14.9M intended for X-ray room at Pakera Hospital built malaria office and storage – PAC hears

Kaieteur News – The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Monday learned that a $14.9M contract awarded to build an X-ray room and laboratory at the Pakera District Hospital in Region One, instead built a malaria office and storage space, according to the Region’s Regional Executive Officer (REO), Mr. Seewchand.

The PAC members on Monday were reviewing the Auditor General’s 2019 Report for that region, where it was documented that “A contract for the construction of an X-ray Room/Lab at the Pakera District Hospital was awarded in the sum of $14.890M in 2018. As at 31 December 2018 payments totalling $13.401M were made. A physical inspection in May 2019 revealed that the works were incomplete and the site was abandoned. In addition, there were no materials on site.”

Attention to the matter was brought by PAC member Dr. Vishwa D.B. Mahadeo, who asked for an update from the REO regarding the project.

In response to the questions, Mr. Seewchand, who became the REO in March 2024, informed that the building had since been completed; however, the intended specifications and requirements were not met.

“I was advised that it was completed, not with the original scope of work, meaning the x-ray, but the infrastructure was physically completed for use of malaria and storage,” Seewchand said.

Dr. Mahadeo asked what factors led to the cost of the project remaining the same, though the initial specifications, which would have justified that cost, were not met. He also argued that, since the x-ray and lab were not built, the project was, in fact, not complete.

“Building an x-ray carries additional expense, you have got to [install lead in] the wall or the wall has got to be very thick, concrete, solid cast. So what was the difference that you had to use up this money?” he inquired.

Further, Dr. Mahadeo made it clear that those whom the project intended to benefit have not benefitted since the x-ray facility and laboratory are incomplete.

“You budget to build an x-ray and a lab and the same money now you provide offices. How do we balance those two? And additionally, the people in Pakera still don’t have the services, so we got to look at getting them the services,” he said.

The contract for these works was initially tendered in 2018, which means that it has been about six years since the people of Pakera District were promised the upgrades to the hospital.

Additionally, Minister of Public Works and PAC member Juan Edghill pointed to some discrepancies in the execution of the project, stating, “Even if there was an error in design and the money cannot be enough to build that, a redesign still has to be approved. My question is who approved the redesign?”

Mr. Seewchand was unable to provide an answer immediately but offered to return to the Committee with the information.

As such, Chairman of the PAC, Jermaine Figueira, requested that the REO present a response to Minister Edghill’s question to the Committee within two weeks.

Meanwhile, both Figueira and fellow Opposition MP and PAC member Ganesh Mahipaul, questioned Regional Engineer, Ricardo Phillips about the specifications of the original project and whether (and how) there were any changes to it.

Phillips informed the Committee that he only assumed his role on July 1, 2023, and as such, was not directly involved with the project. The engineer said he preferred not to make assumptions about the methods employed by the Regional Engineer in 2018.