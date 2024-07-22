Trophy Stall and General Marine show support to Kares One Guyana T10

Kaieteur Sports – Corporate Guyana has continued to answer the call to support one of the growing cricket tournaments – Kares One Guyana T10 Tapeball Blast – as Trophy Stall and General Marine have opted to show support.

As a supporter of all sports in Guyana, Ramesh Sunich, Managing Director of Trophy Stall, has benevolently donated trophies for second place and all of the ‘Regal Stationery’ individual accolades—Player of the Final, Most Runs, Most Wickets, and the Assuria Insurance Most Valuable Player award.

Trophies will be awarded for the Cricket For Charity Match led by President Dr. Irfaan Ali and medals for that match and the tournament’s final.

Meanwhile, General Marine has sponsored the titled rights for the ‘Kawasaki Super Striker’ through its Kawasaki brand.

The stakes for the 32 teams vying for the coveted championship title are rising.

This year’s competition boasts a bigger prize pool: G$1.5 million will go to the winners, G$500,000 to the runner-up, and G$250,000 in consolation prizes for the losing semifinalists.

The action commences August 3rd with a knockout format. Opening-round matches will be played at the Police Sports Club, Queen’s College Ground, and Lusignan Sports Club.

Kares Engineering, Banks DIH Limited, Star Rentals, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, Montra Restaurant and Lounge, SuperBet, Demerara Mutual, ETS, Metro Office and Computer Supplies, Building Expo 2024, Premier Insurance, ENet, Avinash Contracting and Scrap Metal Inc., Trophy Stall, ANSA McAL Distribution, RS53 RestoBar and Lounge, Jacobs Jewellery, First Change Builders Inc., Samaroo Investments and Coel’s Boutique are the other sponsors on board thus far.