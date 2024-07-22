Latest update July 22nd, 2024 12:59 AM

Pensioner found murdered in ransacked house

Jul 22, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – A pensioner, 75, was found murdered, on Friday, inside his ransacked house at Hope Estate, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Murdered, Michael Soomair

Police suspect that the man identified as Michael Soomair, was strangled with his own bed sheet sometime around 22:45hrs on Thursday. He was found dead the next day around 07:45hrs in the bottom flat of a two-story house where he lived.

Police said that detectives found his body in the hall area facing downwards with a chair on his back. When the crime scene investigators removed the chair off him, they saw “a sheet tied with two knots around his head on a pillow”. His hands were also tied behind his back with a rope.

Injuries were seen too on the forehead, right ankle, and left elbow. “The entire house was ransacked” police said before adding that so far, a 32-inch television set, which is not working, is missing from the pensioner’s home.

Investigations are ongoing.

 

 

 

