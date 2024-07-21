Latest update July 21st, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Tournament officially launched, with exciting 2nd edition bowling off summer of cricket

Jul 21, 2024 Sports

Minister of Culture Youth and Sports Ramson Jr (center) poses with a few players, organizers alongside other Government officials during yesterday's Kares One Guyana T10 Blast launch at the RS53 RestoBar and Lounge

Minister of Culture Youth and Sports Ramson Jr (center) poses with a few players, organizers alongside other Government officials during yesterday’s Kares One Guyana T10 Blast launch at the RS53 RestoBar and Lounge

2024 Kares One Guyana T10 Blast launch…

Kaieteur Sports – The second edition of the Kares One Guyana T10 Blast was officially launched yesterday, with millions up for grabs and newer teams vying for this year’s crown.

Director of Sports Steve Ninvalle, Chairman of the National Sports Commission Kashif Mohammed, Minister of Sports Charles Ramson Jr. and others were among those present at yesterday’s launch at the RS53 Resto Bar and Lounge, Amazonia Mall.

The tournament bowls off from August 3rd with 32 teams vying for supremacy and title with individual prizes being up for grabs, courtesy of the tournament’s wide array of sponsors.

Winning team will pocket $1.5M while the runners- up bags $500K along with other monetary prizes for other finalists. The finals trophy which was unveiled during the launch was expertly crafted from six species of trees, including Cabacalli, Purple Heart and others

Minister of Culture Youth and Sports Charles Ramson Jr. during his feature session believed the tournament had potential to exceed its national status, becoming a regional/global global event as it progresses.

The Minister commended His Excellency President Dr. Irfaan Ali for his support of the tournament.

Steven Jacobs, NSC Chairman Kashif Mohammed, Minister of Sports Charles Ramson Jr, Assistant Director of Sports Christy Campbell and Director of Sports Steve Ninvalle

Steven Jacobs, NSC Chairman Kashif Mohammed, Minister of Sports Charles Ramson Jr, Assistant Director of Sports Christy Campbell and Director of Sports Steve Ninvalle

Ramson added that the T10 event will be the marquee event on the sports calendar. He added that identifying community grounds specifically for Tape-ball cricket across the country will be designated in the future.

The move will ensure the continued growth of Tape-ball cricket, with venues being available for 365 days, potentially.

Holistically, the Minister and by extension the Government of Guyana, has pledged continued support of the event and Sports in general, lauding organizers for their initiatives and footprint in the revolutionizing of T10 in Guyana.

Master of Ceremonies, John Ramsingh gave a recap of last year’s campaign and the overall success of the tournament, with a brief video package of last year’s edition being shown.

Former Guyana and West Indies youth all-rounder and one of the tournament’s sponsors, Steven Jacobs said he was privileged to be at the second edition launch of the tournament.

Jacobs said the tournament was important to the development of Sports, adding that outside of the entertainment factor, the competition provides an opportunity to cricketers who can showcase their skills and talent.

He said chief Selector of Cricket in Guyana, Ramnaresh Sarwan has encouraged players to transition from Tape Ball to hard-ball challenging organizers to incorporate regional and overseas squads, with corporate Guyana having the chance to own a team of their choice.

Romario Samaroo of FL Sport gave insight into building the T10 brand while outlining a number of endeavors for the future of the tournament. He thanked President Ali and the government, sponsors, teams and fans ahead of this year’s spectacle.

Action bowls off from August 3 with games at Queen’s College Ground, Lusignan Ground and Eve Leary Ground.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | July. 15th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

BE THANKFUL AND GRATEFUL TO THE FOREIGN EXPLOITERS

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Tournament officially launched, with exciting 2nd edition bowling off summer of cricket

Tournament officially launched, with exciting 2nd edition bowling off...

Jul 21, 2024

2024 Kares One Guyana T10 Blast launch… Kaieteur Sports – The second edition of the Kares One Guyana T10 Blast was officially launched yesterday, with millions up for grabs and newer teams...
Read More
The country’s Premier Basketball League returns next month

The country’s Premier Basketball League returns...

Jul 21, 2024

Defending champ Ballers Empire to battle Jetty Gunners in the final

Defending champ Ballers Empire to battle Jetty...

Jul 21, 2024

Demerara Mutual, Metro and SuperBet support 2024 Kares One Guyana T10

Demerara Mutual, Metro and SuperBet support 2024...

Jul 21, 2024

Football fraternity at home and abroad mourns passing of former national player

Football fraternity at home and abroad mourns...

Jul 21, 2024

Hodge hits maiden Test hundred, Athanaze makes 82 to lead West Indian fightback on day two

Hodge hits maiden Test hundred, Athanaze makes 82...

Jul 20, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • The cost-of-living crisis

    Kaieteur  News – In his most recent press conference, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo waxed lyrically about the steps... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]