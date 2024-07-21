Tournament officially launched, with exciting 2nd edition bowling off summer of cricket

2024 Kares One Guyana T10 Blast launch…

Kaieteur Sports – The second edition of the Kares One Guyana T10 Blast was officially launched yesterday, with millions up for grabs and newer teams vying for this year’s crown.

Director of Sports Steve Ninvalle, Chairman of the National Sports Commission Kashif Mohammed, Minister of Sports Charles Ramson Jr. and others were among those present at yesterday’s launch at the RS53 Resto Bar and Lounge, Amazonia Mall.

The tournament bowls off from August 3rd with 32 teams vying for supremacy and title with individual prizes being up for grabs, courtesy of the tournament’s wide array of sponsors.

Winning team will pocket $1.5M while the runners- up bags $500K along with other monetary prizes for other finalists. The finals trophy which was unveiled during the launch was expertly crafted from six species of trees, including Cabacalli, Purple Heart and others

Minister of Culture Youth and Sports Charles Ramson Jr. during his feature session believed the tournament had potential to exceed its national status, becoming a regional/global global event as it progresses.

The Minister commended His Excellency President Dr. Irfaan Ali for his support of the tournament.

Ramson added that the T10 event will be the marquee event on the sports calendar. He added that identifying community grounds specifically for Tape-ball cricket across the country will be designated in the future.

The move will ensure the continued growth of Tape-ball cricket, with venues being available for 365 days, potentially.

Holistically, the Minister and by extension the Government of Guyana, has pledged continued support of the event and Sports in general, lauding organizers for their initiatives and footprint in the revolutionizing of T10 in Guyana.

Master of Ceremonies, John Ramsingh gave a recap of last year’s campaign and the overall success of the tournament, with a brief video package of last year’s edition being shown.

Former Guyana and West Indies youth all-rounder and one of the tournament’s sponsors, Steven Jacobs said he was privileged to be at the second edition launch of the tournament.

Jacobs said the tournament was important to the development of Sports, adding that outside of the entertainment factor, the competition provides an opportunity to cricketers who can showcase their skills and talent.

He said chief Selector of Cricket in Guyana, Ramnaresh Sarwan has encouraged players to transition from Tape Ball to hard-ball challenging organizers to incorporate regional and overseas squads, with corporate Guyana having the chance to own a team of their choice.

Romario Samaroo of FL Sport gave insight into building the T10 brand while outlining a number of endeavors for the future of the tournament. He thanked President Ali and the government, sponsors, teams and fans ahead of this year’s spectacle.

Action bowls off from August 3 with games at Queen’s College Ground, Lusignan Ground and Eve Leary Ground.