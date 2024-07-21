The country’s Premier Basketball League returns next month

…One Guyana Basketball League officially launched

Kaieteur Sports – Following the success of its inaugural season, the One Guyana Premier Basketball League is set to make an even bigger splash with its second edition, scheduled for mid-August. The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports (MCY&S), in collaboration with the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA), officially launched the event at the National Gymnasium on Friday.

The launch event was a well-attended affair, featuring both familiar and new faces. Key attendees included GABA President Jermaine Slater, Director and Assistant Director of Sports Steve Ninvalle and Franklin Wilson, and the league’s concept creator, Minister of CY&S, Charles Ramson Jr.

In its first season, the Kitty/Campbellville Ravens emerged victorious, securing the championship title and a grand prize of one million dollars after an intense series of approximately 52 games.

The upcoming season promises to be even more competitive and structured. Minister Charles Ramson Jr. highlighted that the initial tournament featured sixteen formidable teams competing over a seven-month period. This year, the league has been streamlined to include 10 teams, with the inclusion of the Mambas Basketball team.

With a revamped sponsorship structure, each team will be paired with a sponsor, enhancing the league’s appeal and brand. Minister Ramson emphasized the ministry’s commitment to elevating the league to a more professional level, where teams will compete not only for trophies and prize money but also to earn a living from their passion.

“Inclusion in the league should not be taken for granted,” Minister Ramson stated. Automatic qualification will no longer guarantee a spot. Teams’ preparation, organization, and execution will be closely scrutinized, as many teams are eager to join the league. “Strong teams will always beat teams with star players. With this mindset, the league is set to build a stronger brand and a more attractive competition,” Minister Ramson added.

The GABA, in collaboration with MCY&S, is gearing up to launch another exciting edition of the premier first-division league in mid-August. The official date will be announced in a forthcoming publication.