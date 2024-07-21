Latest update July 21st, 2024 12:59 AM

Link Show returns to the National Cultural Centre

Jul 21, 2024 News

Some of the actors of Link Show 37

Kaieteur News – The annual satirical stage show, known as the ‘Link Show’ will return to the National Cultural Centre (NCC) from Friday July 26 and will conclude on July 28, 2024 for its 37th year.

There were several setbacks to the hosting of the show particularly during the COVID-19 period.

Link Show 37 will look at the many political situations and personalities in the country. The show promises much laughter and entertainment of a high standard. It has drawn together a team of experienced and younger actors including Mark Luke-Edwards, Michael Ignatius, Sean Thompson, Kwasi Ace Edmondson, Rovindrapersaud, Paul Budnah, Kevin kellman, Stephen Mohammed, Brandon Singh, Gerard Gilkes, Sonia Yarde, Simone Dowding, Le Tisha da Silva, Oneilka Bacchus, Tchaiko Rodney, Latiefa Agard, Makini Thompson, Aliyah david and Christel Mangra.

Link Show 37 is produced by Gem Madhoo and Ron Robinson who is also directing the production.

The production of this year’s edition of the satirical show was made possible with the support of KFC, Silvies Industrial Solutions, Camilles Academy, KSM Investments, Puran Brothers, Beepats, Beharrys, Sterling Products, Maggies Catering, Germans Restaurant, Readymix Concrete, RRT, NT Computeac and Impressions.

Branded the KFC Link Show 37, it promises to be the best production yet. The NCC will open its doors at 8.00p.m on Friday July 26 and it will run nightly until Sunday, July  28 .Tickets are available at the National Cultural Centre and cost $2,000; $3,000 and $4,000

On the last night of the show one lucky person will win a free ticket to New York compliments of Muneshwers Travel.

