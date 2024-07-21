Guyanese carnival band, NOMADS to make debut at Brooklyn’s Labour Day parade

Waterfalls Magazine – Marlon Jacobs, an entertainment visionary hailing from Guyana, has unveiled his latest project: NOMADS, a vibrant and eclectic carnival band set to make its inaugural debut at the 2024 Labor Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York. This launch marks a groundbreaking moment for Guyanese culture and carnival enthusiasts worldwide.

In the spirit of Guyanese ingenuity, Jacobs has since employed the talents of a few Guyanese designers to curate three dynamic sections for the band; Omorfia, Crème De La Crème and Indulgence.

Each section comes alive with the vibrancy of Caribbean culture and had the audience well engaged at the July 6th launch!

The entertainer has long been a towering figure in the entertainment industry, known for his dynamic events not just in Guyana, but also for the Guyanese diaspora in Brooklyn, London, and across the Caribbean.

His ingenuity and prowess have now culminated in NOMADS, a band that promises to set a new standard for carnival celebrations. As the first Guyanese to launch such an initiative for brand Guyana, Jacobs’ achievement is a monumental source of pride and inspiration.

The diverse group of individuals is a testament to the idea that carnival celebrations can take place anywhere, uniting people from all walks of life to share and experience the spirit of carnival.

Jacobs’ NOMADS embodies the spirit of carnival, showcasing the ultimate collaborative effort to create an unforgettable experience. According to the brand, regardless of your origin, this band will evoke a sense of nostalgia akin to parading with a band from your hometown.

“NOMADS is about more than just a parade; it’s about bringing people together, celebrating our diverse backgrounds, and creating a shared revelry experience that resonates deeply with our masqueraders,” said Jacobs. “I invite everyone to join us and be part of this incredible journey, and showcase vibes, the Guyanese way!”

The NOMADS band invites carnival enthusiasts to sign up and be part of this historic debut!

Participants can expect an extraordinary array of costumes, music, and camaraderie that will make the 2024 Labor Day Parade an unforgettable experience.

For more information and to register for the Nomads carnival band, please visit the website www.freedomfamilyent.comor contact Marlon Jacobs on (646) 266-0399.

Celebrate the spirit of carnival with NOMADS and experience the magic of unity, diversity, and pure joy.

About Freedom Entertainment

Freedom Entertainment, led by Marlon Jacobs, is a premier entertainment company renowned for its dynamic events and innovative projects. With a rich history of success across Guyana, the United States, the United Kingdom, and the Caribbean, Freedom Entertainment continues to revolutionize the entertainment industry and push the boundaries of creativity and community engagement.

Marlon Jacobs is an entertainment visionary from Guyana with a stellar track record in promoting and producing high-energy events. His work has significantly influenced the entertainment landscapes in Guyana, Brooklyn, London, and the Caribbean, solidifying his reputation as a trailblazer and cultural ambassador.