Football fraternity at home and abroad mourns passing of former national player

Kaieteur Sports – One week ago, former national football player Carlyle Hunte aged 58, and his grandson, nine year-old Malique Roberts, were killed when his car was involved in an accident on the Linden Soesdyke Highway. His sudden passing has sent shockwaves at home and abroad as several former football players and officials zeroed in on this loss to football locally.

Among those touched by Hunte’s death was Technical Director of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Brian Joseph, who played under his tutelage during the 1990s when they were teammates at Milerock FC out of Linden.

“I remember spending many, many years playing with him, being under his leadership, both as a senior player and as a captain. He is one of the few who I am proud of that has made the transition from playing at a high level and being on the national team, representing the nation and then after investing all those years as a player, giving in the latter years of his life giving back as a coach,” TD Joseph said

Further Joseph explained: “It’s tragic the way he died, my strongest condolences to his family. I know his personality alone would tell you what type of family man he was. Very committed years to his wife, they did that business until it became kind of a household name in Linden, synonymous with pastries etc. so I am proud of what he was able to achieve while he was alive. Now I hope that his relatives, his family, his friends would celebrate him for just being a wonderful guy who enjoyed life and was a blessing to be around.”

Upper Demerara Football Association (UDFA) president Wainwright Bethune said, “It is a very emotional moment for me. I remember during the days of us playing football, he actually used to play for Milerock and I was with Botafago and as an opponent, he used to look at me and say Bethune you know I think you could be a much better footballer if you played defense, those days I used to play strike. And I never listened to him until the latter days of my football career when he started coaching Winners Connection, I was a defender then, and he always said to me you see now, if in the younger days, you had listened to me you would have gone further in your football career. And he was right because, you know, I was a much better defender than a striker.”

The UDFA boss said: “I would like to send out sincere condolences to his wife, his children, siblings, and all relatives, this is on behalf of myself, family and the UDFA. Also, condolences to the Huntes, the Fields andd his entire family.”

Out of the Turks and Caicos, former football coach in the mining town, Rawle Gill, when reached said: “The victories, defeats and shared moments became the tapestry of a life well lived. Determination is the cornerstone of achievements, he was very determined and a great leader. He made his teammates see what they can be, rather than what they are. A humble champion. His impact was everlasting, leaving a mark on the hearts and minds of those he touched.”

England-based former national player and coach during the period of the 1990s, Ivan Persaud, noted, “Only a few days ago I texted him to see how he is doing. I tried my best to keep in touch with all the players to see how they are doing. This is a sad period for me, and I know for all the players of Milerock, we lost our “big man.” To his family and friends, I would like to give my deepest sympathy and may his soul rest in peace.”

The last unit that Carlyle Hunte represented was the Linden Realest Masters Organisation. President of that body Garfield ‘Snooks’ Shepherd said: “He was a very good football player, played with the Milerock FC and won a lot of trophies and competitions. After he coached Milerock, he branched off to coach Winners Connection and won competitions as a coach. He then joined the Linden Realest Masters which won a competition also. Condolences to his immediate family.”

Kayode McKinnon of Topp XX FC, presently living in the United States, remembered Hunte playing back in the days.

“As a young footballer coming up in Linden, I would sneak my way into Mackenzie Sports Club to watch the older boys. I thought they were amazing because of the passion and ambition. I am grateful to have witnessed Carlyle play in those fixtures. My greatest memory will forever be the humility and the respect that Carlyle always demonstrated. That is something that all of us should strive to be.”