Demerara Mutual, Metro and SuperBet support 2024 Kares One Guyana T10

Kaieteur Sports – SuperBet Guyana, Metro Office & Computer Supplies, and Demerara Mutual Life Assurance Society Limited were the latest corporate entities to support the second edition of the Kares One Guyana T10 Tapeball Blast.

32 of the top teams in the country will battle at venues in Georgetown and East Coast Demerara next month.

At recent handing-over ceremonies, representatives from the companies expressed delight in supporting the tournament, given it reaches the communities and families and offers a “bottom-up approach” to the development of cricket.

In addition to noting their corporate social responsibility, the companies noted that they were impressed with the quality of the 2023 tournament.

The stakes are higher than ever, with a larger prize pool this year. The winning team will take home a whopping G$1.5 million, with G$500,000 and G$250,000 going to the runner-up and losing semifinalists, respectively.

The tournament opens on August 3 with matches at the Police Sports Club, Queen’s College Ground, and Lusignan Sports Club.

The round of 16 follows the opening day with matches at Police and Lusignan.

Matches will be played at 9:00 AM, 11:00 AM, 1:00 PM, and 3:00 PM on both days.

The eight remaining teams will battle at the Enmore Community Centre on August 11 for a spot in the semi-finals and final, which will be held on August 25 at the National Stadium.

Kares Engineering, Banks DIH, Star Rentals, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, Montra Restaurant & Lounge, Building Expo 2024, Premier Insurance, ENet, Avinash Contracting and Scrap Metal Inc., Trophy Stall, ANSA McAL Distribution, RS53 RestoBar & Lounge, Jacobs Jewellery & Pawn Shop, and First Change Builders Inc. General Marine, Samaroo Investments, Coel’s Boutique are the other sponsors on board thus far.