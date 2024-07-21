Latest update July 21st, 2024 12:59 AM

Defending champ Ballers Empire to battle Jetty Gunners in the final

Jul 21, 2024

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ West/East Bank Demerara

Kaieteur Sports – Defending champion Ballerz Empire will battle first-time finalist Jetty Gunners for the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ West/East Bank Demerara crown on July 26th, following semifinal wins on Saturday evening.

Hosted at the Pouderoyen Tarmac, the Ballerz Empire bested Cayenne Massive 3-0. Solomon Austin recorded the only conversion of the first half as he found the back of the net in the third minute.

Dorwin George then sealed the outcome as he recorded a ‘Guinness Goal (GG) [a goal scored in the final three minutes counts as two] in the 38th minute.

They will now oppose Jetty Gunners, who squeaked past the three-time champion Showstoppers 2-1 on penalty kicks in the second semifinal fixture after regulation and extra time ended scoreless.

Showstoppers commenced the shootout in the form of Dexroy Adams, who converted. Jermin Junior then equalised for Jetty Gunners as he calmly slotted home.

Showstoppers then failed to convert from the distance as Stephon Jupiter rolled his effort wide of the lower right corner. Jetty Gunners would then capitalise on their opponent’s failure to seal the win as Kevin Cummings scored.

The losing teams will contest the third-place playoff.

Complete Results

Semifinal 1

Ballerz Empire-3 vs. Cayenne Massive-0

Solomon Austin-3rd

Dorwin George-GG-38th

Semifinal 2

Showstoppers-0 vs. Jetty Gunners-0

Jetty Gunners won 2-1 on penalty kicks

