Guyanese Beaton, Balram, Pooran shine on opening day 4th Karate World Cup

Latest update July 20th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jul 20, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – In a display of exceptional talent and dedication, Guyanese martial artists Keenan Beaton, Maya Balram, Ethan Khan, Karesa Prashad, and Preme Pooran achieved remarkable success at the 4th Diagaku (IKD) World Cup, which commenced on Friday at the National Gymnasium. Each competitor secured gold in their respective categories, showcasing their skills on an international stage.
Keenan Beaton clinched gold in the men’s 20-39 individual Kata category with an impressive score of 19.1 points. His performance set a high standard for the competition and underscored his prowess in the discipline.
In the girl’s 5-7 individual Kata category, Maya Balram emerged victorious, earning the top podium spot with 18.7 points. Balram’s victory was closely contested by fellow Guyanese competitor Samara Hunter, who secured 18.1 points to take second place.
This successful start for the Guyanese team highlights the strength and potential of these young martial artists. Their sterling performances have not only brought pride to their country but have also set the tone for the rest of the competition.
