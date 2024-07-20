Guyana Jaguar sink Trinidad Academy 4-2 in GFF Youth Academy Cup

Kaieteur News – After two thrilling days of competition in the inaugural Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Under-16 Youth Academy Cup, the Guyana Jaguar Academy and Trinidad’s Point Fortin Academy have climbed to the top of the table.

Guyana Jaguar Academy boasts a 4-point goal difference after two matches, having scored all four goals against TTO Academy Thursday at the GFF National Training Centre. Similarly, Point Fortin Academy also secured a 4-point goal difference, despite a nil-all draw against Guyana Panther heading into the penultimate day of the tournament.

The opening match on day two saw a disappointing draw for Guyana Panther against Point Fortin. Both teams displayed strong performances but failed to score, ending the game at 0-0.

In the other fixture, Trinidad Academy faced a formidable Guyana Jaguar unit. The Jaguars applied early pressure, leading to an own-goal by Trinidad, giving Guyana an early 1-0 lead. Quancy Fraser extended the lead to 2-0 in the 11th minute with a brilliant strike. Shaquan David further increased the lead to 3-0 just four minutes later. Jaden Harris then scored a stunning goal in the 24th minute, pushing the game further out of Trinidad’s reach with a 4-0 lead.

Trinidad and Tobago Academy mounted a comeback in the 29th minute with Ezikiel Ramialsingh scoring, reducing the deficit to 4-1 by halftime. In the opening minute of the second half, Tyrell Stapleton added another goal for TTO Academy, making it 4-2. However, the Jaguars tightened their defence, closing the game with a 4-2 victory, marking their first win of the tournament.

In a post-match interview, Guyana Panther head coach Trevon Lythcott expressed his disappointment despite the draw. “It was a disappointing effort by the guys. I think we should have won the game had we taken all our opportunities. We need to move the ball better against TTO Academy and go back to the drawing board for our next game,” Lythcott said.

The tournament, a GFF initiative, aims to bring together the best Under-16 male players during the summer break. President Wayne Forde made a special effort to include two overseas teams to enhance the competition. The tournament is supported by Star Rental and SQ Apparel.