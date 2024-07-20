Barbados stun Guyana with 9-wicket victory

2024 CWI Regional 2-Day U19 tournament…

Guyana vs. Barbados Day 2

Kaieteur News – Guyana suffered a horrid 9-wicket loss to the relentless Bajans, who completed an outright win Thursday when action continued in the Regional U19 2-Day Tournament.

Batting again Barbados eased themselves to 81-1 in just 13 overs with opener Zion Brathwaite (34*) and Joshua Dorne (24*) piloting an easy chase.

Guyana were bowled out in their second innings for 184 after Jonathan Van Lange (48) and Thaddeus Lovell (35) gave them hope, with Nathan Sealy grabbing 3 wickets for Barbados.

Barbados posted 201-9 in their first innings after Jatario Prescod stroked 75 with Guyana left-arm spinner Golcharran Chulai, starring with 5 first innings wickets alongside fast-bowler Isai Thorne who bagged 3 scalps.

Only two Guyanese batsmen, Shahid Viera who has been the team’s anchorman over the past few games and now leading with 36, along with all-rounder Thaddeus Lovell who scored 25, managed to get going as Guyana were shot down for 90 in the 1st innings.

Bajan fast-bowler Kyron King was the x-factor, snatching up 5-40 while Raniceo Smith lent support with 3-16; spells which forced Guyana into a tough position batting again.

Guyana’s second innings was a bit more lively despite losing Rampertab Ramnauth (14) and Captain Mavindra Dindyal (18) just as they looked to get settled, during the Prescod/King opening spell.

Viera and Van Lange then sought to commence repairs as Guyana faced a slight deficit during the time in the afternoon session, with the latter especially playing an aggressive hand as he took advantage of bowlers from both ends.

The pair brought up their half-century partnership as Guyana eventually cleared the remaining runs before looking to set a new target with a few sessions left in the day’s play.

By tea, Guyana were 124-5, suffering setbacks after the huge loss of Van Lnage who was caught and bowled by the spinner Motara and Viera who fell to Brathwaite, as the lower-order eventually fell.