Pensioner gets bail for allegedly loosing dog to kill neighbours’ goats

Latest update July 19th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jul 19, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A 73-year-old man on Wednesday was granted bail for allegedly allowing his dog to attack and kill his neighbours’ goats at North Sophia Georgetown.
Derrick Halley of North Sophia Georgetown made his first court appearance at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty who read the charge to him.
The charge states that on July 5, 2024, Halley set an unmuzzled and ferocious dog to attack two goats, valued $110,000, property of Rosanne Joseph and Anthony Ochoa. Halley pleaded not guilty to the charge. According to a police report, the complainants and Halley are known to each other due to previous matters relating to the said dog. At around 16:00hrs on the mentioned date, Joseph left her brother Ochoa to graze her goats close to Halley’s residence. During that time, the dog exited the yard through a hole in the fence and attacked the goats on the road. As a result, the goats died on the spot. Statements were taken and Halley was later charged for the present offence. Halley was granted bail in the sum of $25,000 and is scheduled to return on July 24, 2024 for statements.
JAGDEO COLLECTING EXXON SNOT FOR GUYANA.
Jul 19, 2024– Guyanese excited to compete in the highly anticipated 400m event By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – Guyanese athlete Malachi Austin is set to make his mark at the World Athletics U20...
Jul 19, 2024
Jul 19, 2024
Jul 19, 2024
Jul 19, 2024
Jul 19, 2024
Cleft surgeries conducted Kaieteur News – The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) successfully completed... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Everyone’s heart should cry out for the people of Union Island, Carriacou,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]