New horseracing rules to align with international standards

Kaieteur Sports – The IME is the most important factor in horse racing, and as such Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee (JJTRC), which will be hosting the 16th renewal of the prestigious Guyana Cup, intends to have time respected.

For the first time in the history of the race, interim rules with the focus of order will be implemented to ensure a smooth flow is maintained during the ten-race card. The race day will be run off at Rising Sun Turf Club (RSTC) on Sunday 11th August, 2024.

Nasrudeen Mohamed, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of JJTRC announced, “Our country will be on show. We have to showcase that we could stand up to the international scrutiny. We are on a learning curve, as the sport could be regulated any time now. We have to demonstrate to Government we are preparing the industry for it. There will be some challenges ahead, but we will succeed by preparing horsemen for a new future.”

The race day will be streamed live, and will reach out to millions worldwide, since Guyana has been the focus on the world stage gaining lots interest highlights.

Hereunder are the interim ‘Rules’ (measures) that will be implemented on Guyana Cup:

ALL JOCKEYS must be on the premises at least one hour prior to the running of the first race. Failure will lead to a financial penalty.

– TRAINERS have to be on time to saddle. Any form of delay/s of any kind must be cleared by the Stewards before that horse/s is allowed to weigh out.

– HORSES being paraded must be done in numerical order, and in the same direction. All horses when mounted by their riders will be led out to the race track by the groom only. No trainer or owner.

GROOMS are only allowed down at the start if an application is made to the stewards explaining why to the stewards.

All horses are to be saddled in the parade ring and not inside of stable areas. If a trainer believes his horse cannot be saddled in the saddling area; Then he must seek permission from the stewards, and saddling of that horse will be supervised by an official.

– All horse men must be properly attired to enter parade ring. NO GROOM wearing short pants, slippers or vest will be allowed in the Parade Ring to lead any horse.

– HORSEMEN will be given colour coded passes to enter the iron curtain areas (Parade Ring). If unauthorised persons are found lingering around your horses they will be escorted out of the premises.

– No person/s are allowed on the track when any race is being run off. If owners or grooms are seen on the track while race is running, or any connection to the horse; The penalty will be very harsh. They will also be escorted off the premises.

– GROOM of the winning horse after each race is allowed to greet their horse. Then the trainer and owners for them to escort the horse in the Winners’ Circle. The winning horse will be unsaddled in the winners’ enclosure ONLY. NOT on the track. If unsaddled in an undesignated area, it will lead to disqualification. In exceptional circumstances if the rider falls from the horse after the finish line. Then the weigh-in process will accommodate.

DRONES will record each winning horse to the winners’ enclosure. This is being done to prevent any wrongdoings. If anyone is found tampering with the winning horse, or the horses that have finished second to fourth those horse/s could be disqualified. Only the jockey, who rode the winner, and placed horses could remove the saddle, and weight bag to weigh-in.

HORSES placed horses 2nd – 4th must be weighed-in also. If this is not done at the Clerk of Scale, such horse/s will be disqualified. There will be two scales – one in the winners’ enclosure, and where the horses are weighed-out by the Clerk of the Scales.

MEETINGS will be held with horsemen – owners, trainers, and jockeys regarding the interim rules that will be implemented on Guyana Cup day of racing on Sunday 11th August, 2024 at RSTC. These meetings will be held at Port Mourant Turf Club, and Rising Sun Turf Club.