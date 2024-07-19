Farook Hussain (4-5) spurs Apollo Sports Club to CPSCL Rapid 100 honours

Kaieteur Sports – Former Guyana youth player and prominent softball player in Canada Farook Hussain churned out a magnificent bowling performance for Apollo Sports Club in the 2024 Canadian Premier Softball Cricket League (CPSCL) Silver Conference Rapid 100 final.

Last Saturday at the Andrew McCandless venue in Brampton, Ontario, Hussain grabbed four wickets for five runs from his two overs (20 balls) to help dismantle Rising Stars for a meager 48 off 52 balls.

Apollo Sports Club, in reply, galloped to 51 without loss off 29 deliveries.

Hussain was eventually and predictably selected as the Most Valuable Player for his outstanding bowling effort.

His fellow Berbician and another Guyana youth player Kandasammy Surujnarine supported him with excellent figures taking two wickets for seven runs in his two-over exhibition as well.

Sadiq Kalamadeen was also impressive with the ball by accounting for two victims having conceded 8 runs from one over.

After Rising Stars were invited to take first strike, their innings folded meekly despite opener Sylvan Samaroo making 20 which comprised of two sixes and a four. He was the only batsman to reach double-figures.

Apollo Sports Club’s triumphant chase was led by skipper Harry Kunauth with 27 not out. His innings contained two sixes and three fours from 15 balls, while Surujnarine helped formalized things with 20.

Apollo Sports Club also received a trophy for being crowned as the new champion. They dethroned Beehive Cricket Club in the process.

Meanwhile, Kunauth lauded all his players for playing to their true potential on Saturday and shared similar sentiments to Hussain who bowled with good control and precision.

Kunauth stated that the victory was dedicated to former teammate, the late Harrinarine Chattergoon, who passed away last December age 31 in his birth-country Guyana.

Kunauth mentioned that they played the game in memory of Chattergoon, who was a prolific player for Apollo Sports Club over the years.

Quizzed on the work they would have put in before the championship encounter, the left-handed Kunauth stated, the team had worked collectively and hard to come out victorious. He declared that guys were eager and the togetherness paid off greatly.