Derek Kallicharran and friends once again provide support for Project “Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”

Jul 19, 2024 Sports

Anil Beharry on the left and David Harper.

Kaieteur Sports – Derek Kallicahrran, former West Indies ‘B’ all rounder and his friends from Kaieteur Cricket Club, Vishnu Dudnauth, Johnno Persaud, Ramjit Singh and Bob Harrischan have once again contributed to this project in the form of three boxes of red cricket balls. They are cricketers from various parts of Guyana but now residing in the USA.

The balls will be distributed to cricket clubs that have youth programmes. In a joint statement, the friends reiterated the importance of playing the game at the nursery level. They further emphasized the role of structured school cricket, as it was in the past. The balls were presented by former national senior all rounder David Harper, who was in New York recently to participate in the annual NY Independence Cup.

This joint initiative between Kushan Das of the USA and Anil Beharry of Guyana is very thankful for the continued support. This project continues to support young people. We are happy to be associated with the development of cricket especially through youths.

Anyone interested to contribute can contact Anil Beharry on 623-6875 or Kishan Das on 1-718-664-0896.

