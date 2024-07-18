Latest update July 18th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Prescod defiant half-century gives Barbados huge advantage with day left 

Jul 18, 2024 Sports

Left-arm spinner Golcharran Chulai starred on a tough day for Guyana with 5 wickets.

Left-arm spinner Golcharran Chulai starred on a tough day for Guyana with 5 wickets.

2024 CWI Men’s Regional 2-Day U19 tournament…

Guyana vs. Barbados Day 1 

– Guyana (36-5) trail by Barbados 165 runs 

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana left-arm spinner Golcharran Chulai snapped up 5 wickets on the opening day of action versus Barbados but an unbeaten fifty from Jatario Prescod gave his team a 165-run lead at the Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent.

Chulai followed up his match haul of five wickets in the last game, with a first innings haul of 5-38 which was instrumental in keeping Barbados to in their first innings.

Fast-bowler Isai Thorne continued to churn out excellent spells, returning 3-48 as his partnership and in tandem with Chulai continued to menace the opposition teams.

Joshua Dorne (21), skipper Nathan Sealy (38) and top-scorer Prescod who scored a solid 75 off 120 balls (6×4 1×6), kept the Bajans batting alive as they posted 201-9.

The left-arm spinner Chulai was the difference between the Bajans slow start while Prescod provided the ideal finish for his team, who looked at one point to be knocked over for under 100.

Guyana were five down for 62 at stumps, after Ranieco Smith (3-12) and Kyron King (2-17) ttook wickets. Wicket-keeper Shahid Viera (20*) and in-form all-rounder Thaddeus Lovell (25*) will look to do repairs today.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | July. 10th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

JAGDEO COLLECTING EXXON SNOT FOR GUYANA.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

GOA facilitates elite training for Guyanese Olympians

GOA facilitates elite training for Guyanese Olympians

Jul 18, 2024

By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – With just nine days until the start of the 33rd Summer Olympics in Paris, the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) is providing elite training for the...
Read More
Massive turnout at the opening of 4th Karate World Cup

Massive turnout at the opening of 4th Karate...

Jul 18, 2024

England go back to the future as post-Anderson era begins at Trent Bridge

England go back to the future as post-Anderson...

Jul 18, 2024

Point Fortin needle TTO Academy, Panther hold Jaguar to goalless draw on opening day

Point Fortin needle TTO Academy, Panther hold...

Jul 18, 2024

Junior Chess team off to Pan-American Youth Championships

Junior Chess team off to Pan-American Youth...

Jul 18, 2024

Prescod defiant half-century gives Barbados huge advantage with day left 

Prescod defiant half-century gives Barbados huge...

Jul 18, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • I WISH

    Kaieteur News – I would love to live to one hundred years. Beyond that my limbs and joints would have become calcified,... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]