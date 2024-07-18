Prescod defiant half-century gives Barbados huge advantage with day left 

Latest update July 18th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jul 18, 2024 Sports
2024 CWI Men’s Regional 2-Day U19 tournament…
Guyana vs. Barbados Day 1
– Guyana (36-5) trail by Barbados 165 runs
Kaieteur Sports – Guyana left-arm spinner Golcharran Chulai snapped up 5 wickets on the opening day of action versus Barbados but an unbeaten fifty from Jatario Prescod gave his team a 165-run lead at the Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent.
Chulai followed up his match haul of five wickets in the last game, with a first innings haul of 5-38 which was instrumental in keeping Barbados to in their first innings.
Fast-bowler Isai Thorne continued to churn out excellent spells, returning 3-48 as his partnership and in tandem with Chulai continued to menace the opposition teams.
Joshua Dorne (21), skipper Nathan Sealy (38) and top-scorer Prescod who scored a solid 75 off 120 balls (6×4 1×6), kept the Bajans batting alive as they posted 201-9.
The left-arm spinner Chulai was the difference between the Bajans slow start while Prescod provided the ideal finish for his team, who looked at one point to be knocked over for under 100.
Guyana were five down for 62 at stumps, after Ranieco Smith (3-12) and Kyron King (2-17) ttook wickets. Wicket-keeper Shahid Viera (20*) and in-form all-rounder Thaddeus Lovell (25*) will look to do repairs today.
JAGDEO COLLECTING EXXON SNOT FOR GUYANA.
Jul 18, 2024By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – With just nine days until the start of the 33rd Summer Olympics in Paris, the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) is providing elite training for the...
Jul 18, 2024
Jul 18, 2024
Jul 18, 2024
Jul 18, 2024
Jul 18, 2024
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Everyone’s heart should cry out for the people of Union Island, Carriacou,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]