Prescod defiant half-century gives Barbados huge advantage with day left

2024 CWI Men’s Regional 2-Day U19 tournament…

Guyana vs. Barbados Day 1

– Guyana (36-5) trail by Barbados 165 runs

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana left-arm spinner Golcharran Chulai snapped up 5 wickets on the opening day of action versus Barbados but an unbeaten fifty from Jatario Prescod gave his team a 165-run lead at the Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent.

Chulai followed up his match haul of five wickets in the last game, with a first innings haul of 5-38 which was instrumental in keeping Barbados to in their first innings.

Fast-bowler Isai Thorne continued to churn out excellent spells, returning 3-48 as his partnership and in tandem with Chulai continued to menace the opposition teams.

Joshua Dorne (21), skipper Nathan Sealy (38) and top-scorer Prescod who scored a solid 75 off 120 balls (6×4 1×6), kept the Bajans batting alive as they posted 201-9.

The left-arm spinner Chulai was the difference between the Bajans slow start while Prescod provided the ideal finish for his team, who looked at one point to be knocked over for under 100.

Guyana were five down for 62 at stumps, after Ranieco Smith (3-12) and Kyron King (2-17) ttook wickets. Wicket-keeper Shahid Viera (20*) and in-form all-rounder Thaddeus Lovell (25*) will look to do repairs today.