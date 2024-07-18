MP raises critical questions about construction of Qatari seafront hotel

Kaieteur News – Alliance For Change (AFC) Member of Parliament (MP) David Patterson has raised four critical questions in relation to the deal made by the Government and a Qatari firm for the construction a seafront hotel and resort along Carisfesta Avenue, Georgetown.

The questions are set to be posed to the Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, Dr. Ashni Singh at the next sitting of the National Assembly on August 2, 2024.

Last February, Assets Group Inc., a Qatari firm announced the construction of the Georgetown Seafront Resort and Convention Centre which is to be built on sport grounds formally under the control of Guyana National Service (GNS) and the National Insurance Scheme (NIS).

During a groundbreaking ceremony in February, President, Irfaan Ali described the project as a boost to Guyana’s tourism and hospitality sector.

However, questions have since been raised about the ownership of the land that the multiple hotel projects pegged to be constructed with the Georgetown Mayor and City Council objecting to the project on the grounds of alleged ownership.

Members of the Opposition-led city council have sought to block the project and even threatened legal action. The government has nevertheless been adamant that it will move forward with the construction of the hotel on the basis that the GNS and NIS grounds are properties under the control of the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission (GLSC), an agency controlled by central government.

Patterson is now raising critical question about the feasibility of the project as well as the scope and impact on the hotel construction. The AFC MP is seeking a response from the Minister with the Responsibility for Finance as to whether a feasibility study was done prior to the vesting of the lands and signing of any concessional agreements?

If so, Patterson wants the Minister to provide the National Assembly with the copies of the feasibility study. Further with regard to the hotel construction, the AFC MP is asking the government to clarify if the project incorporates other prime land space along Carifesta Avenue. He noted that while construction of the Georgetown Seafront resort and Convention Centre is set to be built on sport grounds formally under the control of GNS and the NIS, it is critical to know whether the final scope of this development project also includes incorporation of additional public spaces, namely the National Park and Saint Stanislaus College Sports Ground.

In the interest of transparency, Patterson is also requesting a copy of the concessional agreement the Qatari group secured with the government be produced in the National Assembly. “Can the Honourable Minister provide the National Assembly with copies of any concessional agreement/s signed between the developer, Assets Group Inc. and/or its subsidiaries with the Government of Guyana?” Patterson’s question set for the National Assembly states.

Additionally, the opposition MP is raising concerns about the Environmental Impact of the Hotel Project. “Can the Honourable Minister advise if an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) was done prior to the vesting of the lands and signing of any concessional agreements? If so, can the Minister provide the National Assembly with the copies of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report?” he asks.

Back in February, President Ali addressed the groundbreaking ceremony, describing the Georgetown Resort as a symbol of the growing partnership between Guyana and Qatar. He believes there is potential for a continuous flow of investments into Guyana. “Since we have established a strong focus on the Middle East and other parts of the world that were not traditionally focused on investment in this region, we have seen tremendous interest, and Qatar is one of those countries that has shown remarkable speed in expanding transforming this interest into reality,” he said. The complex, to be developed by Qatari company Assets Group Inc., is set to be a state-of-the-art facility, including 261 hotel rooms, 150 service apartments, premium villas, a health club, and a world-class convention centre. Spanning 76,000 square meters, the complex will complement the construction of many internationally recognized hotels in Guyana. According to President Ali, it was slated to add 1,300 world-class rooms to the local market by the end of 2024.