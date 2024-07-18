Latest update July 18th, 2024 12:59 AM

Massive turnout at the opening of 4th Karate World Cup

Jul 18, 2024 Sports

Prime Minister of the Cooperative of Guyana Mark Phillips (left) executing the Ribbon-Cutting exercise, marking the official opening to the IKD Headquarters with name barer Shuseki Shihan Frank Woon-A-Tai, 10th Dan sharing the moment.

Tournament kicks off today at National Gymnasium

Kaieteur Sports – The official opening of the International Karate Diagaku (IKD) 4th World Cup took place yesterday at the Dr. Frank Woon-A-Tai Budokan, IKD Headquarters in Lilliendaal. The tournament, running from July 18-21 at the National Gymnasium in Guyana, will feature teams from Jamaica, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, Canada, China, the host nation Guyana, and several other countries.

During the opening ceremony, Dr. Frank Woon-A-Tai conducted the ribbon-cutting for the IKD Headquarters, distributed diplomas, and awarded the Medal of Service to long-serving practitioners. Delegates from the participating countries attended the meet-and-greet affair, along with dignitaries such as Prime Minister Mark Phillips, Professor Paloma Mohamed Martin, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Guyana, Dean and Senior Lecturer of UG Al Creighton, among others.

Prime Minister Mark Phillips and Grand Master Frank Woon-A-Tai unveiling the live-sided photo of previous Grand Masters at yesterday opening ceremony.

Shuseki Shihan Frank Woon-A-Tai, 10th Dan, IKD Chief Instructor, remarked, “My main goal continues to be of service to young people throughout the world by helping them find direction in life, helping to keep them off drugs, and to break the cycle of crime and violence through the discipline of karate training.”

Karate has garnered interest from many youths, teaching perseverance, strength, and self-control. The 4th Karate World Cup will provide local karatekas with a platform to showcase their fighting techniques and Spiritual Cultivation. Karate is a broad-based sport that also emphasizes character perfection, the importance of effort, and respect for courtesy.

A few local Karatekas were present at yesterday opening, they will be looking to represent well at the 4th World Cup.

With the tournament set to kick off today, excitement is high among participants and spectators alike. Teams from Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago, and Canada are anticipated to be strong contenders, boasting well-rounded squads.

The tournament has also received support from the Government of Guyana through the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sport.

