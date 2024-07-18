Man granted bail for assaulting and stealing chain from woman

Latest update July 18th, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – A 25-year-old mason on Wednesday appeared before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to answer a charge of robbery with violence.
Samuel Hyman, of Friendship, East Coast Demerara made his first court appearance before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty, who read the charge to him. The charge read that on July 8, 2024 at Water Street, Georgetown, he robbed Diana Williams one silver chain with a diamond and gold pendant valued $120,000 and immediately after used personal violence to the said person. Hyman pleaded not guilty to the charge.
According to police report, on the mentioned date, Williams was walking along Water Street with her silver chain around her neck. While in the vicinity of Stabroek Market, she felt someone choked her from behind and grabbed the chain. He then ran in the westerly direction, running further into the market. Williams then made a report to the Stabroek police outpost where an investigation was conducted. He was identified and arrested on July 13 where he was charged for the offence committed. Hyman was granted bail in the sum of $75,000 along with the mention conditions. He is scheduled to return on July 31, 2024 for disclosure.
