Lone gunman robs Jettoo Lumber Yard Manager $5M

Kaieteur News – A lone gunman on Monday robbed Jettoo Lumber Yard’s manager of a laptop bag containing $5 million in cash.

The manager identified as Ashley Jettoo, 28, was robbed around 17:15hrs in front of the Lumber yard located at Deroy and Lombard Streets, Georgetown.

Investigators said that she had just closed up the business and was heading to her vehicle with the laptop bag on her shoulder when the gunman attacker. Just as she was about to rest the bag on the vehicle seat, the suspect pulled out a gun from his pants crotch and pressed the muzzle against her stomach and instructed her to drop her laptop bag. She complied and the bandit grabbed the bag with cash and ran away. Police have been able to identify a suspect and are presently hunting him down.