77 businesses registered during AG Chambers Mabaruma outreach – Nandlall

Kaieteur News – The Office of Deeds and Commercial Registry Authority, on Monday during an outreach to Mabaruma, registered 77 businesses and provided the registration certificates immediately to the proprietors.

This was disclosed by the Attorney General (AG) Anil Nandlall on Tuesday during an episode of his show ‘Issues in the News’ aired live on Facebook. The outreach stemmed from requests made to President Irfaan Ali on a previous visit to the area where residents lamented the absence of certain services.

Nandlall said that during the trip they, registered under the Deeds and Commercial Registry 77 new businesses, and, issued the certificate of registration immediately. “We notarised dozens of documents. You know simple services like notarial services are not available so persons would have had documents that required notarization for years and have been unable to have those documents notarized.”

The AG explained that a Notary Public was a part of the team and therefore dozens of documents were notarized right there and then. The team also facilitated and completed numerous transactions for, affidavits of identity, deed poll. “Issues affecting persons like the misspelling of names and clerical errors on person’s birth certificates, marriage certificates and in some cases even on their I.D cards were looked at,” Nandlall said. “So we had the help of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), we had the help of the GRO, the General Registrar’s Office Representative at Mabaruma; they were all part of the outreach and they obviously offered their assistance in helping us to resolve all these issues,” he added.

Furthermore, there will be the establishment of a permanent Office of the Deeds and Commercial Registry in the locality of Mabaruma. Nandlall deemed the outreach a “spectacular success”. Noting that they were able to address “dozens of land issues.”

He said Mabaruma is a place riddled with land issues because most of the land there are State lands and persons are occupying based upon leases. This he said has led to a large number of legal issues stemming from land occupation. “I was able to call the Head of Lands and Surveys Mr. Monize to work along with the staff of the Lands and Surveys Commission who is at Mabaruma and then I was able to give legal advice that ought to guide the Lands and Surveys Commission in resolving hundreds of land disputes.” “Because the problems while they are many folds, the issues have great similarities and commonalities. So once you give advice on a particular issue, once that advice is followed, then it would impact positively on the resolution of hundreds of these legal disputes that are facing residents of communities,” the AG explained.

Nandlall said the Government of Guyana is looking to bring all of the townships up to standard, hence they will be executing outreaches of similar nature to see where there is a service gap and to introduce the necessary one required. “Even most importantly, a decision has been made to conduct this initiative in all our hinterland regions in the towns of these regions. So we will do one in Region Seven, we will do one in Region Eight, we will do one at Region Nine and we will do one at Region Ten. It is our hope and expectation, to establish a permanent office of the Deeds and Commercial Registry Authority in all these Regions,” he stated. A similar outreach will be executed in Port Kaituma next week Monday and the team will be offering the same services offered to Mabaruma.