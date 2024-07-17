Rising Stars: Kelon and Mervin balancing books and Basketball

By Kester Williams

Kaieteur Sports – At just eleven years old, Kelon Shanks and Mervin Hannays, two talents from the National Sports Academy, have excelled both academically and athletically. Their impressive performances in the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) exams highlight their determination to succeed on and off the basketball court.

Kelon, skilled in both football and basketball, and Mervin, a promising free-throw shooter, balance rigorous training with academics at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports Academy. Located at the National Gymnasium Outdoor court, the academy nurtures young talents like Kelon and Mervin, providing an ideal environment for their growth.

Coach Jermaine Greene praised the academy’s growth and the boys’ dedication, expressing hopes for them to compete in local tournaments and potentially represent their country. “I would like to see many youngsters like Kelon and Mervin. Since they first came I saw potential, commitment and the desires to learn in those two kids. Kelon and Mervin exemplify the spirit of dedication and perseverance. Kelon a hard worker, Mervin enjoys perfecting given task. I know they are relatively young but I wish to see them going on to play in local tournament, and even to represent their country,” Greene lamented.

When we (Kaieteur News) got a chance sit with the two lads, both boys attributed their success to the unwavering support of their coaches, teachers, and families.

Kelon, with a gleam in his eye, expressed his desire to one day wear the national Basketball team jersey, envisioning himself dribbling past point guards and knocking down three-pointers that inspire a nation.

Mervin on the other hand, equally determined and also have dreams of representing his country on the court, where he hopes to deliver many match-winning performances and make his mark in the sport.

In addition to their athletic achievements, both boys have maintained excellent academic records, showcasing their ability to manage their time effectively and prioritize their goals. Their success in the NGSA examinations has landed Kelon at The Bishop’s High School, while Mervin will be outfitted among the Saints Stanislaus College students, next school term. The journey at the National Academy has truly been satisfying, according to the two youngsters, opening up new opportunities for them as they prepare for a next chapter (Secondary education).

Looking ahead, Kelon and Mervin remain focused on their dual ambitions: achieving excellence in academics and sports. As they continue to hone their skills under the guidance of experienced coaches and educators, their journey serves as an inspiration to aspiring young athletes across the country.

Mervin, who enjoys spending time with his friends, has dreams of becoming an accountant and playing in the NBA, shared that, it was a great feeling to have gotten the news of which school I was rewarded at the NGSA award. He said attending the academy has improved his ball handling and shooting skills. He says that his ability to learn fast will give him the edge above all others as he pursues his dreams.

The hard working and well spoken, Kelon who also enjoys spending time with his family says that, finding out my scores at NGSA was truly amazing, “After entering my credentials to the NGSA results platform and being awarded The Bishops’ High School, I was taken aback and felt ecstatic,” he declared.

“Though it was a bit challenging at first, after a few days, I adapted to the change, and improved my endurance and stamina. I am definitely enjoying the opportunity,” Kelon whispered.

In the future, Kelon hopes to become an aeronautical engineer, in the event that basketball doesn’t pay off. I envisioned myself as becoming the best aeronautical engineer the country has ever seen. I would have accumulated a total of 493.4 marks at the NGSA,” he conscientious stated.

Before ending the interview, I asked young Kelon: What was the driving force for his achievements? The smart bloke responded, “My trust in God and support from my parents and teachers. I’m also a critical thinker and quite competitive, so I strive for excellence.”

In a world where dreams often seem out of reach, Kelon and Mervin stand as testament to the power of dedication, hard work as they made the teachers at the Seven Days Adventist Educational Facility proud.

In my opinion, the future looks brighter than ever for these two rising stars from the National Sports Academy.