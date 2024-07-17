Positions which did not follow constitutional provisions

Latest update July 17th, 2024 12:58 AM
Dear Editor,
It is posited that there is no appointment of Deputy Commissioner, acting or otherwise, in the argument concerning the difference in the position, being so referred to in the media, and carrying out the functions of the office, since provisions in the Constitution were not followed (SN July 16).
Would it then follow the two top judicial positions, which also did not follow constitutional provisions, the holders of the positions are merely carrying out the functions of the respective office and should not be referred to or addressed accordingly?
Regards,
Shamshun Mohamed
