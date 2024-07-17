Latest update July 17th, 2024 12:56 AM

Grimmond, Schultz, Munisar named in Guyana Amazon Warriors Women's team 

Jul 17, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – The full squads for the 2024 Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League have been confirmed following completion of the draft. The three teams will play from 21 to 29 August at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad.

The reigning champions, the Barbados Royals, have drafted two players who were with their squad in 2023, wicket-keeper Rashada Williams and exciting batter Trishan Holder. They welcome Shabika Gajnabi, Cherry Ann Fraser and Djenaba Joseph who were all with the Guyana Amazon Warriors last year. They have also drafted local all-rounder Naijanni Cumberbatch.

The Guyana Amazon Warriors have a very strong Guyanese core after drafting former West Indies under 19s captain Ashmini Munisar, Sheneta Grimmond, Realeanna Grimmond, Kaysia Schultz and Nyia Latchmann. They also welcome Jamaican seam bowler Kate Wilmott.

The Trinbago Knight Riders have drafted three players who were part of their squad in 2023, with Kyshona Knight, Anisa Mohammed and Shunelle Sawh all back for this year’s WCPL.  The newcomers for 2024 will be Jannillea Glasgow and Chedean Nation who were with the Royals in 2023.

