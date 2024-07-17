Banks DIH returns as official beverage sponsor for 2024 edition

Kares One Guyana T10 cricket tournament…

Kaieteur Sports – Beverage giants Banks DIH Limited have reaffirmed their commitment to the Kares One Guyana T10 Tapeball Blast by returning as the tournament’s official sponsor.

GT Beer will again be the official beer, while Rainforest Water will keep players and fans hydrated. Banks DIH has also hinted at giveaways featuring other products from their extensive range.

Colin King, Water Beverages Manager at Banks DIH, expressed the company’s excitement about partnering with the tournament again. “We believe in supporting these initiatives,” King said. “Last year’s event was electric, and we’re hopeful this year will be even bigger.”

King also expressed his desire to see the tournament grow into a regional event, providing a platform for players to showcase their talent and potentially earn spots on national teams.

The Kares One Guyana T10 Blast promises to be a thrilling spectacle with a knockout format and a lucrative prize pool.

The tournament will commence on August 3.

Those who win will return to DCC and PSC the next day for the round of 16.

Matches on both days are scheduled for 09:00h, 11:00h, 13:00h and 15:00h.

The eight remaining teams will battle at the Enmore Community Centre on August 11 for a spot in the semi-finals and final, which will be held on August 25 at the National Stadium.

The Kares One Guyana T10 Blast boasts a larger prize pool this year, with the winner taking home a cool G$1.5 million.

The runner-up will receive G$500,000, while the losing semifinalists will each walk away with G$250,000.

Kares Engineering, Banks DIH, Star Rentals, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, Montra Restaurant and Longue, Ministry of Housing and Water, Premier Insurance, Regal Stationary & Computer Centre, ENet, Avinash Contracting and Scrap Metal Inc., Trophy Stall, Demerara Mutual Insurance, Massy Distribution, RS53 Restobar & Lounge, Jacobs Jewellery & Pawn Shop, and First Change Builders Inc. are the other sponsors on board thus far.