Latest update July 17th, 2024 12:56 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Banks DIH returns as official beverage sponsor for 2024 edition 

Jul 17, 2024 Sports

Water Beverages Manager Colin King presents a ceremonial cheque to Romario Samaroo of FL Sport.

Water Beverages Manager Colin King presents a ceremonial cheque to Romario Samaroo of FL Sport.

Kares One Guyana T10 cricket tournament… 

Kaieteur Sports – Beverage giants Banks DIH Limited have reaffirmed their commitment to the Kares One Guyana T10 Tapeball Blast by returning as the tournament’s official sponsor.

GT Beer will again be the official beer, while Rainforest Water will keep players and fans hydrated. Banks DIH has also hinted at giveaways featuring other products from their extensive range.

Colin King, Water Beverages Manager at Banks DIH, expressed the company’s excitement about partnering with the tournament again. “We believe in supporting these initiatives,” King said. “Last year’s event was electric, and we’re hopeful this year will be even bigger.”

King also expressed his desire to see the tournament grow into a regional event, providing a platform for players to showcase their talent and potentially earn spots on national teams.

The Kares One Guyana T10 Blast promises to be a thrilling spectacle with a knockout format and a lucrative prize pool.

The tournament will commence on August 3.

Those who win will return to DCC and PSC the next day for the round of 16.

Matches on both days are scheduled for 09:00h, 11:00h, 13:00h and 15:00h.

The eight remaining teams will battle at the Enmore Community Centre on August 11 for a spot in the semi-finals and final, which will be held on August 25 at the National Stadium.

The Kares One Guyana T10 Blast boasts a larger prize pool this year, with the winner taking home a cool G$1.5 million.

The runner-up will receive G$500,000, while the losing semifinalists will each walk away with G$250,000.

Kares Engineering, Banks DIH, Star Rentals, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, Montra Restaurant and Longue, Ministry of Housing and Water, Premier Insurance, Regal Stationary & Computer Centre, ENet, Avinash Contracting and Scrap Metal Inc., Trophy Stall, Demerara Mutual Insurance, Massy Distribution, RS53 Restobar & Lounge, Jacobs Jewellery & Pawn Shop, and First Change Builders Inc. are the other sponsors on board thus far.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | July. 10th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

JAGDEO COLLECTING EXXON SNOT FOR GUYANA.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Despite challenges, athletes happy with performance in Peru

Despite challenges, athletes happy with performance in Peru

Jul 17, 2024

Attention now shifts to World U20 Championships By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – Athletes Malachi Austin, Athaleyah Hinckson, and Tianna Springer are thrilled with their performances at the...
Read More
Grimmond, Schultz, Munisar named in Guyana Amazon Warriors Women’s team 

Grimmond, Schultz, Munisar named in Guyana Amazon...

Jul 17, 2024

Rising Stars: Kelon and Mervin balancing books and Basketball

Rising Stars: Kelon and Mervin balancing books...

Jul 17, 2024

Banks DIH returns as official beverage sponsor for 2024 edition 

Banks DIH returns as official beverage sponsor...

Jul 17, 2024

Pegasus beat Sunshine to win ORSCA/Imran Ali test-format trophy

Pegasus beat Sunshine to win ORSCA/Imran Ali...

Jul 17, 2024

Port Mourant Turf Club track stood out despite inclement weather

Port Mourant Turf Club track stood out despite...

Jul 17, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]