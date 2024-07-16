Latest update July 16th, 2024 12:59 AM

Two nursery schools for WBD to cost $105M

Jul 16, 2024

Kaieteur News – The Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region Three has set aside approximately $105 million to construct two new nursery school buildings at La Parfaite Harmonie and Canal No.1 located on the West Bank of Demerara (WBD).

This is according to information provided in a tender published by the RDC in the daily newspapers. The document stated that the nursery school for the Canal No.1 community is estimated to cost $50 million, while $55 million is estimated for the school in Parfaite Harmonie, a growing housing scheme.

Bids for the project are scheduled to open on July 30, 2024 at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office located in the compound of the Ministry of Finance. Kaieteur News understands that the RDC was allocated approximately $11.3 billion from this year’s budget to execute its education, health, agriculture and public works programmes among others. It is this money that will be used to fund the two projects.

At a recent press conference at the National Centre for Educational Resource Development (NCERD), Minister of Education Priya Manickchand had listed over 30 nursery schools that are currently being built or would be built this year, and these schools would be in all the Regions except for Region Two.

During that press conference, the minister said that having achieved universal primary education in the country, the intention is to achieve universal nursery and secondary education.

