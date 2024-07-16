Latest update July 16th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana, Windwards play to draw 

Jul 16, 2024 Sports

Isai Thorne and Thaddeus Lovell were Guyana’s premier performers in the latest round of the CWI Regional U19 2-Day Tournament.

Kaieteur Sports – Day two’s action ended in a draw as both Guyana and Windward Islands will take much from the match as they prepare for the future assignments.

Guyana were bowled out for 142 in the first innings before keeping Windwards to 172 all out in their first innings.

Spinner Golcharran Chulai was the pick of the crew for Guyana, returning 4-54 with support from fast-bowler Isai Thorne (3-24).

Batting a second time with a slender lead, Guyana finished on 111 all out with top-scorer for both innings Thaddeus Lovell leading with 36, after hitting 34 prior.

Shahid Viera (16), Riyad Latiff (11), Thorne (13) and Rampertab Ramnauth (10) were the other scorers for Guyana.

The duo of Lee John (3-30) and Kirsten Murray (3-16) were the main strikers for the Windwards, who were 25-3 when play stopped yesterday.

Opener Theo Edward (12) was the Windwards 2nd innings top-scorer as Thorne (2-10) and Chulai (1-12) looked to cause immediate trouble.

For their efforts with the ball in both innings, Thorne finished with overall figures of 5-34 while Chulai ended with a match haul of 5-66.

