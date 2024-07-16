Latest update July 16th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Close to $1.5B allocated to rehabilitate community roads in Region Three – President Ali

Jul 16, 2024 News

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali listens to concerns raised by residents during a walkabout exercise in Region Three on Sunday morning.

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali listens to concerns raised by residents during a walkabout exercise in Region Three on Sunday morning.

Kaieteur News – President Dr. Mohamed Ali has announced the allocation of almost $1.5 billion to rehabilitate several community roads in Recht-door-Zee, Westminster, and Onderneeming in Region Three.

The head of state spoke of the developments when he spearheaded a walkabout exercise in several communities in the Essequibo Islands-West Demerara district on Sunday morning. “[Its] an investment of over a billion dollars in those three areas alone…Close to $1.5 billion. So, that is to tell you the amount of resources that have to be spent to do these roads,” the president stated.

Approximately 25 roads will be rehabilitated. The works will be executed using asphaltic concrete by contractors within the same areas for expeditious completion. The president disclosed that this week the design for the entire network will be finalised, along with surveys to determine priority areas based on occupancy rates. In addressing the concerns of drainage and irrigation, the government has mobilised four excavators in Schoonord, La Parfaite Harmonie, and Lust-en-Rust, after several blockages in distribution lines were identified.

Residents were also assured of receiving first-level treated water by December, as construction of the new water treatment plant at Lust-en-Rust is 65 percent complete. The project includes the running of transmission lines and drainage of two wells at Westminster and L’Oratiore to supply the plant.

The transmission lines are 95 percent complete. When completed, the interconnection works and network upgrades will follow. Meanwhile, President Ali said steps will be taken to involve housing authorities and local government to enforce surcharges on individuals who have abandoned or neglected to clean their lands. He acknowledged that land repossession is a complex issue, with some cases tied up in court for years. However, despite this, efforts are being made to address the problem.

“We are going to get housing [ministry] to come in with local government [ministry] to see how we can surcharge the people and get them to pay. In many cases, we [government] invest our own resources that should go to roads and infrastructure to clean the land,” the president explained.  During the walkabout, community grounds in Cornelia Ida and La Parfaite Harmony were also identified for rehabilitation and President Ali pledged immediate intervention. He was accompanied by Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill and Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Sonia Parag, along with several technical officers. (DPI)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | July. 10th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

JAGDEO COLLECTING EXXON SNOT FOR GUYANA.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

2024 Malteenoes Cricket Academy Camp opens with massive turnout 

2024 Malteenoes Cricket Academy Camp opens with massive turnout 

Jul 16, 2024

– Minister Ramson, former players engage with potential cricketers/attendees  Kaieteur Sports – Arguably the longest existing cricket camp in Guyana, the Malteenoes Sports Club’s (MSC)...
Read More
Saints Hockey Club cart off with a lion’s share at the recently Summer Break Indoor C/ship

Saints Hockey Club cart off with a lion’s share...

Jul 16, 2024

Republic Bank CPL squads confirmed for 2024

Republic Bank CPL squads confirmed for 2024

Jul 16, 2024

Lusignan Golf Club Membership elects first Female President

Lusignan Golf Club Membership elects first Female...

Jul 16, 2024

Duo for Pan Am Junior Badminton Championships and Camp

Duo for Pan Am Junior Badminton Championships and...

Jul 16, 2024

Exhilarating action promised in Kares One Guyana T10 Blast

Exhilarating action promised in Kares One Guyana...

Jul 16, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]